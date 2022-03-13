Obasanjo Refutes Claim of Endorsement of South-east for Presidency





James Sowole in Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday refuted the claim that he had endorsed the South-east for the presidency ahead of 2023 elections.



Obasanjo’s rebuttal was in reaction to a report quoting him to have backed the region to produce the next president.



The report stated that Obasanjo made the endorsement while receiving a presidential aspirant, Mr. Mao Ohuabunwa, in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Thursday.



But in his reaction, the former president tackled Ohuabunwa, accusing him of being the brain behind the report, and insisting that he (the aspirant) put words into his mouth.



Obasanjo spoke through his Media Aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, in a statement made available to journalists in Abeokuta.



He said: “If that was the way the presidential aspirant wanted to approach his ambition, such was the wrong way.

“He came here and the former president received him as a gentleman and in the spirit of his 85th birthday celebrations only for him to go and put words into his mouth. Baba is not that sort of man and if that is the way he wants to fulfill his ambition, that is a wrong way.”

