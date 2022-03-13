Loud Whispers With Joseph Edgar

HighLife

Dave Umahi: Sunset at Dawn

I am really excited at the Federal High Court judgment pushing Governor Umahi and his Deputy out of office. The judgment, in summary, says that since the votes they used to assume office belonged to PDP, then they are no longer eligible to remain in office and that the PDP should submit names of the ‘real’ owners of the positions.

If you see how happy I am at this judgment, you will laugh. I used to really wonder how our ogas’ used to be jumping up and down like ‘abutata’ without even taking cognisance of ideology, principles, or any of those things that responsible leaders should take into consideration before taking positions.

Once one person has jumped, they will jump. See this one that calls himself Governor. He got to the position as PDP— a right of centre party —and after some time just jumped to APC — a left of centre party. He must have woken up that morning, called his deputy who did not even have a choice on the matter — abi you want to remove food from his table, ‘oya, make we move’ that one would have said, ‘oya.’ That was how they jumped.

This court judgment, if upheld, should go a long way in instilling discipline, cohesion, and some form of principled politics in the system. It has really been a jungle out there. Kai.

Ukraine: Is this for Real?

Even Europe and the US that are directly involved have been doing nothing but cosmetic responses while the madness is going on in Ukraine. This person is throwing bombs everywhere, killing and maiming innocent women, children and throwing up a very terrible refugee problem and the response we are getting from the rest of the world are cosmetic gestures that just panders to the reality on the ground.

They are selling Chelsea, they are refusing to show them Premiership, they are kneeling all over Europe in empty symbolic gestures. Musicians are refusing to play concerts that have Russian attendees, supermodels are refusing to walk the runway and the UK Parliament is there shouting ‘aye, aye’ instead of sending a decisive message to this person that the world will fight back.

It is as a result of this ‘global cowardice’ by the rest of the world that opportunistic and comedic Nigerians have beseeched the Ukrainian Embassy here in Nigeria offering to go and fight in Ukraine. You see why Nigerians are a different species. We have our own challenges here o, they have not gone to join the Nigerian Army, it is the Ukrainian Army they want to go and join.

Come and see Civil War veterans, veterans of riots at the various bus stops in Nigeria and all sorts of ‘mercenaries’ who have seen action in various beer parlours all volunteering to go and fight in a war that they don’t even know what it is all about. If you ask them who Putin is now, they will say “shebi he dey play for Chelsea.”

Well, if not for the innocent citizens of Ukraine who are really suffering, I would have laughed when they were asked to pay $1,000 to go and fight. I opened my mouth in disbelief. So, I will come and pay to go and defend your country. These Ukrainian people sef funny. People are volunteering to go and die in your country and you are asking them to come and pay? Please don’t let me even say what is on my mind before I am accused of insensitivity. Not their fault at all.

Air Peace: Not So Peaceful After All

Well, at the break of this issue, I restrained myself. This was because my position was contrary to public angst and since I am not from Kano or not related to the Emirate either by marriage or ‘girlfriendship’, I decided to hold my breath so that I will not run into turbulence that was really not my business.

Well, since the thing has been overtaken – you know in Nigeria, na one issue per day- let me come and put small mouth.

You see my own is the initial press statement released by Air Peace and signed by one woman like that. That statement was way, way too rude, condescending and reeked of too much ‘superiority’ that I stepped back to ask myself what was going on.

Granted that the request allegedly made was way out of line, this was still representative of a respected segment of your market. All hands would have been put on deck to use this opportunity to ‘sell this market’.

For me, Air Peace missed the opportunity. If I were Mr. Onyeama, I would have gone out of my way to ensure the comfort of the first-class traditional ruler and push the narrative out there while doing that to among others consolidate my market presence in the space.

That statement was almost abusive. It was involving itself in a catfight with the Emir’s nephew and a brand as visible as Air Peace should never allow itself to be dragged into such a public ‘roforofo’ with such a visible subject.

All those cheering you on social media have not ‘entered’ a plane in their lifetime and those who actually buy the tickets will be watching and saying if they can ‘abuse’ an Emir of these standing like this, what will happen to me?

Remember that the issue that must have led to this situation a la delay at the Banjul side is a daily occurrence in the sector. Whatever must have caused that delay at the Banjul end should have led to the airline bending over backwards to make amends at this end.

This is not to say that a taxing plane should be stopped for the Emir but knowing fully well that a disruption occurred at the Banjul end, contingency plans should have been made at the Lagos end to ensure a smooth transition and not to wait for a call form an obviously entitled ‘emir nephew’ with his now over-bloated ego calling the Chairman.

We that cannot call Chairman nko? Air Peace had better get their acts right if they are going to be a world-class brand because these things happen more often than not and will still happen tomorrow morning. It is not to be sending out yeye press statements; it is putting professionals in strategic places in the system that would ensure world-class engagement with the public and not this kind of person who authored that disgrace of a press statement. My own two pence.

Nonso Okpala: NGX on His Mind

Me, I sha like to claim. I have claimed Nonso since o and I have written a lot about him on this page. He is my friend and brother o. His giant strides in the business world are beginning to evolve into a major storm.

It was recently announced that he has taken a major bite of the premier holding company in our capital market, the NGX. That this is a remarkable move cannot be discounted, I tell you. The NGX was recently embroiled in some small tremor when Corporate Governance was breached. Some individuals wanted to hold board positions in both the Holdco and the subsidiary which is the trading floor itself.

We screamed o. Every right-minded person screamed and thankfully common sense prevailed. Nonso’s VFD Group’s incursion into the place will further strengthen corporate governance, reposition the firm and open it up to other sectors for increased revenue generation. Well done guys.

Sterling Bank: A Heart Reset?

I read a report on my friend Ugo’s Nairametrics. The report in question was one on Sterling bank. I didn’t see a byline hence I cannot quote the person but if I have never seen a hatchet job, this was one.

Someone is obviously after the top rate Management as led by hardworking and visionary Abu Suleiman. When analysis goes deep and starts pulling out very technical figures to prove a point you will begin to agree that there is a problem.

The writer first went back to a five-year plan where he claims that the Bank had set for itself a target of doubling its revenue by double digits, year on year, reducing the cost of funds by 5% and having returns on average equity above peer with a 5% market share all based on its HEARTS initiative.

HEARTS is an acronym for the sectors the Bank had decided to concentrate on: Health, Education, Agric, Renewables and Transportation. The report went ahead to dimension its 2021 full-year report. It told us that gross earnings grew marginally to N149b as against N138b in the previous year and that profit grew by a ‘whooping 14%’ but Return on Equity was ‘just 9.4%’ and there the wahala starts.

It starts to table indices that analysts and general observers really do not engage with and laments when the bank will start rewarding its shareholders since its share price has been ‘just 10k in the last five years.

It now concludes by stating that if we remove Agric, the remaining part of their focus makes up about 5% of the nation’s GDP and as such, the bank should start following the money for the sake of its shareholders.

My thoughts: This is a bogus analysis, thrown up by a hatchet-man with mischievous intentions. I have seen this report on many platforms, and it keeps being circulated and reoccurring which tells me that some sinister game is ongoing.

In a recent Zoom session with Abu Suleiman the MD at Sterling bank, I had asked him a very clear question. I had said: “his drive towards these ‘hard’ sectors would need a long-term view and how would he marry this with the short-term expectations of shareholders.” His answer was very crisp and clear: someone has to do it and I agree thoroughly.

What is the essence of our financial intermediaries’ all chasing the short term money-generating sectors and throwing up huge and bogus profits while the underlying economy keeps suffering? It’s very easy to chase things like fund arbitraging, forex play and rent-seeking patronage to generate the kinds of figures we are seeing from other players but with no pertinent impact on the underlying economy.

The manufacturing system is in comatose from lack of funding to increased cost of funds, unemployment is skyrocketing, reducing purchasing power and capacity utilization is at its lowest and firms are selling their inventories at rock bottom prices to cut costs to stay in business. It is a war zone out there and the only group that is smiling are the financial arbitrators.

So, one bank now says, we are going to buck the trend, we are going to go to the areas that nobody wants to go because it is not attractive as a result of the risks, low margins, and the rest but with immense potentials of reworking the economy and triggering genuine economic opportunities and one mumu is going to write this kind of report trying to rock the boat at Sterling.

If nobody invests in education, how do we get the strong human capital to rebuild the system at all levels — politics, economy, health? If we do not push healthcare, how do we keep ourselves healthy? We all see the damage that health tourism does to the economy and also how the dilapidated health care delivery system in our country can no longer cater to the needs of the nation.

Abu and his team have been bold to go this route. Instead of declaring zillions as profits that would be shared amongst a few, they have decided to bite the bullet and go to the real economy and say, “you know something? Let’s fold our sleeves and do this.”

They should be encouraged instead of being hounded by such an amateurish write up by half-baked CMS bus stop capital market analysts. This just makes me sad and angry. Abu, please keep the fight, it will not be so easy but keep struggling, your reward is assured.

Chief Olusegun Obasanjo: Happy Belated Birthday

It was Papa’s birthday during the week and we were regaled with a lot of activities that were organised to celebrate the grand day. Seminars and conferences were held but the one that caught my attention was that of Daddy’s attempting to play football and also the one where he was playing squash which has been his favourite pastime for a long while.

For him at that age to even adorn the jersey complete with boots and attempt to jog on the field at his age is a remarkable one. I saw as Baba ran on the field, moved the ball, received his accolades, and generally ran around with the ball.

This captured the imagination of the nation. At his age, he can still do this. A lot of people half his age have already been bogged down by erectile dysfunction, let alone an octogenarian on the field and playing squash like there is no tomorrow.

Baba’s work ethic is still very amazing as we hear that his day is filled with energetic activities leading his aides to struggle to catch up.

Happy birthday, Sir, and God continue to bless and protect you for us.

Ini Ememobong: ‘Afang’ Diplomacy

Ini is the youngest member of the current Akwa Ibom State Exco. He handles the Information portfolio rising from the state Publicity Secretary of the PDP. That he has brought some very strong moves into the portfolio can be seen with the way the state up until very recently has been sold in the media.

Anyways, if you are a keen follower of this page, you will see that I have taken a very strong position in the ongoing wahala in my home state. I have stated my disdain for the process that threw up the kneeling successor. They said it was God that chose him. Apparently, God had taken Governor Udom to the side of the mountain near the Oron River and had told him “ My son Udom, Udo Eno is your successor.”

My people, a comedic appeal of this nature I have not seen in my short years in politics. Others used to sha do ‘wuru wuru’ to the answer as in we will all know what is about to happen o but the godfather will still give us small respect and do one ‘baru’ exercise. This one just drops his own just like that – take it or leave it.

One big political player told me during the week that it was inexperience playing out. Anyways, today is not for that matter, it was about my friend and brother who called me and said, “Edgar, you have been going about eating Afang everywhere, come and taste my own. My madam cooks some of the meanest Afang you can ever taste.”

My people, it was not a day for politics. If you see this soup, you will trip. The Madam put 12 pieces of meat and the green of the soup was lush. The taste was something else and I downed it with fresh juice; everything my doctor said I should not eat. I ate it o.

That I enjoyed the meal was an understatement and I tried very hard not to bring up the matter of our state before my brother asked me to stand up and go. It was only when I had almost finished the food that I asked him, “wetin be your own position for this matter?”

Bro do like he no hear, and waka go change TV channel. I leave am o before they cancel another potential future invite.

I had fun with my brother, his beautiful wife, and wonderful friends. Thanks so much.

Chidinma: Miss Cell 2022

Well, me I don’t know how to handle this one. So, I have just seen a post showing this beautiful lady facing trial in a murder case strutting around in a beauty pageant in prison which we are told she eventually won and was named Miss Cell 2022.

Now, I am confused as to how to engage on this one. On the one side, it shows a softer side of prison life throwing up the strong possibility of rehabilitation and re-engagement with the wider society after it all but on the other side, this lady is facing a gruesome charge of murder. Her case is very sensitive because of the strong possibility of influencing a whole swath of our youths.

Her mannerisms since all these started has been anything but exemplary. She struts to court with no care as if she is on a catwalk. For me, this just sends the wrong signal to the youths and now the beauty pageant?

I don’t even know what to say. Make I just keep quiet.

