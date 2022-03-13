LG Polls: Sheath Your Swords, Work for APC’s Victory, Masari Tells Aggrieved Members

Francis Sardauna in Katsina





The Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari, has urged aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to sheath their swords and work for the party’s victory in the April 11 local government polls in the state.

Masari, while addressing the APC bigwigs at a stakeholders’ meeting in Government House yesterday ahead of the council elections, said the unity of the ruling party was sacrosanct.

According to him, all those aggrieved as a result of the recent local government primaries should please sheath their swords and work for APC to win the April 11 local government elections.

“As I always say, it is better for my enemy in APC to win an election than for someone outside the party to win. So, all aggrieved members should be patient and tolerant. Those who succeeded should be accommodating. It has to be all-inclusive in order for it to succeed.”

Masari urged the leadership of the party to begin the process of reaching out to aggrieved members of the party and assist the party’s candidates across the 34 local government areas of the state to win the forthcoming council polls.

The State APC Deputy Chairman, Bala Abu Musawa, while addressing journalists shortly after the meeting, refuted claims that the party had imposed some candidates in some local governments for the April 11 exercise.

He said the party would present APC flags to all its flag-bearers on 30 March in Kankia Local Government Area of the state and commence state-wide rallies ahead of the local government elections.

