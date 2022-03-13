Hayatu-Deen Joins the Presidential Race

The ranks of those seeking to govern Nigeria in 2023 last week swelled when a former Managing Director and Chief Executive Office of FSB International Bank, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, declared his intention to run for the office of the presidency, Ugo Aliogo profiles his journey

A former Managing Director of the now-defunct FSB International Bank, Mr. Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, last week Wednesday expressed his intention to run for the office of the presidency in 2023. Hayatu-Deen, who recently joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), while speaking at a media briefing in Lagos, said if elected president, he would provide a space for Nigerians to express their gifts “through industry, hard work and innovation.”

The presidential aspirant has said the country needs a leader fully equipped with the type of skills, character and experience to safely navigate the Nigerian people out of the stormy waters to a much brighter and better place reflective of the nation’s rich potential for greatness.

A foremost economist, banker and former Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), said he is on a journey to create the conditions for national rebirth and renewal by re-igniting the boundless energy, imagination and creativity of the Nigerian people. He added that the country needs a leader who is fully equipped with the type of skills, character and experience to remove Nigeria out of stormy waters.

Hayatu-Deen started his career working in principal investments and project finance at the Northern Nigeria Development Corporation later rechristened New Nigeria Development Corporation (NNDC) which at the time was Nigeria’s largest industrial holding company with investments across a range of industries, where he rapidly rose to the position of Group Chief Executive and was responsible for providing leadership, direction, and oversight to 140 subsidiary and associate companies under the group portfolio.

He was subsequently appointed to head FSB International Bank – previously the moribund Federal Savings Bank: with a mandate to turn around and transform the institution into a viable and profitable commercial bank. Hayatu-Deen was able to transform FSB into a major Commercial Bank in Nigeria, which represents the best case of turnaround management and privatization in Nigeria.

He founded the Alpine Group in 2005 – a project development company focused on intervening in high-growth sectors of the economy through direct investments. He currently holds the position of Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Alpine Investments Ltd. Alpine’s flagship project, the Ado Bayero Mall in Kano which has just been commissioned is currently the largest shopping mall in operation in West Africa.

During his career, Hayatu-Deen has brought his broad experience in Corporate and Investment Banking, Organisational Transformation, and Project Management to various capacities in other organizations. He has been Chairman/Director of several organizations including; Nigerian Stock Exchange (Council Member), Northern Nigeria Investments Limited, Nigeria Hotels Limited, Kaduna Textiles Limited, New Nigeria Construction Company, Benue Cement Company, Sokoto Cement Company Northern Nigeria, Virgin Nigeria Limited, Seven-Up Bottling Company, PZ Cussons, Inlaks Computers Limited, among many others.

Hayatu-Deen has also been involved in several extra-curricular and national assignments as a member of the Institute of Directors; Director of the Nigerian American Chamber of Commerce; Director of the Nigerian German Business Council; Member of the Nigerian Industries Transparency Initiative; Member of the Africa Business Round Table; Member, West Africa Business Association; Member Presidential Advisory Council; Member President Buhari’s Transition Committee & Chairman of the Transition Committee on Economy, and a two-term Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group between 2003 and 2007.

Mohammed Hayatu-Deen is an alumnus of Ahmadu Bello University having graduated in 1976 with a BSc in Economics. He holds several advanced leadership and management certificates, including the Advanced Management Programme, Harvard Business School; Strategic Leadership and Corporate Renewal, London Business School; Making Corporate Boards more effective, Harvard Business School, and Strategic Leadership Programme, from INSEAD.

The presidential hopeful while declaring his intention to run for the 2023 presidential election, pledged to provide uncommon leadership for the Nigerian state with clarity, conviction and dynamism. He also vowed to tackle insecurity and poverty. He said he was vying for the highest office in the land on the platform of the PDP because presently, no one needs to be convinced that the system in Nigeria was broken. According to him, across all tiers of government, the quality of delivery of public goods and services was abysmal.

The economist, who lamented that the country was facing a monumental crisis of confidence approaching existential proportions, stated that his interactions and travels across Africa and the globe gave him a powerful insight into the DNA of the Nigerian people.

On the security challenges facing the country, Hayatu-Deen, who frowned at the burning issue of zoning and the agitation of power shift, promised to make national security a matter of central concern. He added that institutions of government along with other relevant stakeholders from across the spectrum of the society would be fully mobilised to bring the situation under control, as vigorous action will be taken to deal with the root causes which he noted are mainly economic in nature.

He said, “No one needs to be convinced that the system is broken. Across all tiers of government, the quality of delivery of public goods and services is abysmal. That the nation is facing a monumental crisis of confidence approaching existential proportions is understood by all.

“We need an unusual kind of leader fully equipped with the type of skills, character and experience to safely navigate the Nigerian people out of these stormy waters to a much brighter and better place reflective of the nation’s rich potentials for greatness. I believe I am that person who can provide such uncommon leadership with clarity, conviction and dynamism.

“My interactions and travels all round this beautiful land of ours, across Africa and around the globe has given me a powerful insight into the DNA of the Nigerian people. We are one of the most energetic, dynamic and entrepreneurial people on earth. Given an enabling environment of good public service delivery systems, liberated from red tape and abrasive rent-seeking culture, the Nigerian people can perform economic miracles.”

The presidential hopeful added that he believes the PDP provides a veritable platform for jump-starting economic and social reforms with determination, vigor and conviction.

“I believe I have a good grasp of the opportunities and challenges confronting this country; and I amply possess the skills, background and experience to do the job. I was born here, went to school here and worked here all my life. So, I saw this country go through many of its peaks and valleys. As an economist, I have a clear understanding of the difference between successful nations which create economic miracles and laggard nations.

“I have a solid understanding of the economic success formula required to resuscitate and turn around a nation in deep social and economic malaise. I understand this because I have successfully turned around the fortunes of the largest group holding company in Nigeria as well as a moribund Federal Government Bank.

“As a financial engineer with a global outlook, I know what it takes to leverage international alliances and partnerships to tap into the deep reservoirs of investment funds around the globe for Nigeria to fuel its rapid development. I have a keen understanding of what it takes to build a seamless alliance for social and economic reform by forging an enduring partnership between the public and private sector in the national interest,” Hayatu-Deen said.

No doubt Hayatu-Deen is qualified for the position he is seeking to occupy but how far he would go in his quest to achieve it, is left to be seen as the electioneering process goes.

