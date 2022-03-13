Harry Song: Prelude to Armageddon

My brother has cried out that his own sex tape will soon be released and that he was being blackmailed and that he is tired of paying and paying. My brother, me, I am not in a very good mood nowadays and I’m certainly not in the space of viewing any lurid black ass in some very funny poses. So, please do whatever you have to do to stop this disaster that you say is about to unfold.

Instead of crying out on social media, isn’t the right thing to do is to report to the authorities? I really do not understand this penchant for social media, especially with things that are as clear as this. You are being blackmailed, meaning that you know the person, instead of rushing to the police you are coming to forewarn us so that we do what?

Trying to use this one to grow traffic or to achieve any other thing is sick. Please spare us all these dramas and do what you really have to do, except there is no sex tape.

As for anybody who has my own sex tape anywhere in this world, because the way this thing is going it is looking like nobody is safe o. Please wait small before you release the thing. Wait let me win my senatorial election because by that time it will be weightier. Senatorial sex tape as against sex tape of Shomolu boy wey dey struggle na. You sef see am.

Sex tape everywhere, I don tire.

