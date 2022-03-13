Glad Tidings as Iyabo Obasanjo

HighLife

ComesOut of Her Anonymous Cocoon

Birthdays are glorious events. Last week, we saw the splendid birthday celebration of a former military general, head of state, democratically-elected president, and politician extraordinaire, Chief Olusegun Aremu Obasanjo. But the strong man’s birthday was not the only magnificent thing on that day. There was also the reemergence of his darling daughter, Senator Iyabo Obasanjo.

Until the 85th birthday ceremony of former President Obasanjo, the face of Senator Iyabo has been scarce. It was a joyous occasion and the attendees of the event were glad that father and daughter are back together as the powerful duo they once were. But why did Iyabo cast off the limelight previously, choosing instead to enter her anonymous cocoon?

Like many other influential political figures, Iyabo faced her fair share of criticism. Of course, being the daughter of the legendary Obasanjo, many people (including Iyabo herself) attributed much of this persecution to her being surnamed Obasanjo. However, the persecution did not last for long after her time in the Nigerian Senate where she represented Ogun Central Senatorial District, Ogun State, from 2007 to 2011.

Many people may remember Senator Iyabo for an open letter to her father in 2013 (a letter that became a public commodity in 2017). In the letter, Iyabo shared intimate details regarding growing up in the household of her father, a man that seemed to like power more than anything else, and would not blink an eye before sacrificing the happiness of his immediate relatives for his objectives.

Iyabo’s letter had a powerful impact on the informed in the days that followed its publication. Her words: “I won’t be your legacy, let your legacy be Nigeria in the fractured state you created because … I pray Nigeria survives your continual intervention in its affairs,” resonated with many people and cast both Iyabo and her father in a different light. And then she disappeared.

So, it was with great joy that the attendees of Obasanjo’s 85th birthday ceremony welcomed Iyabo and witnessed the reunion with her father.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

