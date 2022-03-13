Controversial Monarch, Oluwo of Iwo, Gives Marriage Another Shot

One of the popular sayings among the Yoruba is: “There is no respect for a king without a queen.”

It seems that the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akande, has finally understood the import of this proverb, as he has once again been struck with the cupid arrow.

It was gathered that he has decided to give marriage a second shot years after his former wife, Chanel Chin, a Canadian, left the palace in a controversial manner.

The monarch who loves to court controversy is set to marry Princess Firdauz Abdullahi of the royal family in Kano. The wedding is billed to hold on March 19, 2022, at the residence of the Madakin of Kano, in the ancient city of Kano. A reception, strictly for ladies, will later be held at The Gidan Rumfa, the palace of the Emir of Kano.

It was also gathered that the beautiful bride-to-be is the niece to the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero.

Meanwhile, in February, the office of the palace had vehemently denied a letter that surfaced on social media where the monarch reportedly begged for the sum of N20 million from the Osun State government towards the wedding. But sources close to him confirmed the authenticity of the letter, saying he was only embarrassed with the leakage of the letter.

The messy breakup of his earlier marriage that produced a son named Oduduwa had been followed with accusations and counter-accusations that went viral for many months. It was so messy that it was the talk of the town.

Among other reasons, the Oluwo accused her of being an ‘agent’ planted in the palace by his enemies and that she filmed their bedroom activities, which she allegedly tried to use to blackmail him.

Since he ascended the throne in 2015, his name has almost become synonymous with controversy. It is, however, inexplicable if the confident and outspoken king deliberately courts controversy or not.

