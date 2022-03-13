COAS Seeks Support of Retired Officers to Improve Operations

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi





The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has solicited for the support and cooperation of retired officers of the Nigeria Army on best ways of improving its operations in accordance with international best practice.

Similarly, he urged the officers and men of the Nigeria Army to be relentless and remain professional always by confirming with Extant Rules of engagement and Standing Orders in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities.

General Yahaya made the request at occasion of the 2022 reunion and pulling out ceremony of 45 retired senior Armour officers organized by the Headquarters, Nigerian Army, Armoured Corps Bauchi yesterday.

He said the theme of the occasion, “Harnessing the Combat Power of the Nigerian Army Armoured Corps in Defeating Present and Future Threats within a joint Environment” is in line with his vision and resolve to develop a highly professional Army capable of conducting operations in a joint environment without any hindrance.

The COAS who was represented by the Commander, Corps of Infantry, Major General Tari-Timiye Gagariga, noted that, the armoured corps has been known to have professional officers who have distinguished themselves in their military career up tomorrow their retirement.

According to him, “I am delighted to be with you on this very important occasion which has come at a better time when we are currently involved in a number of operations across the country.

“The Armoured Corps has remained the key players in the fight against insurgency, banditry, kidnapping among other forms of insecurity across the nation with remarkable success. The success is as a result of the support of President Muhammadu Buhari to reinvigorate the Army through modernization process”, he said.

He added that “I will continue to support the Corps to achieve the desired goal and to collectively surmount the present and future security challenges and I enjoined the serving officers to use the avenue to interact with the very senior officers to tap from their wealth of experience.”

General Faruk Yahaya said that to consolidate on the gains achieved so far, there is need for the armoured corps to continue to work in conjunction with other security agencies in order to defeat the various security challenges bedeviling the country.

The Army Chief commended the Bauchi state Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, for his support to the Nigeria Army, and assured that, his key priorities would be maintaining all operational readiness through improved training, recruitment of good personnel, modernization of equipment and better welfare for troops.

He assured them that their administrative and operational challenges would receive prompt attention, adding that the welfare of personal was paramount in his administration.

Speaking at the occasion, the Bauchi Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed remarked that the deployment of military personnel in tackling insecurity across the country is yielding positive results.

Represented by his deputy, Senator Baba Tela, Governor Bala assured of his administration’s continued support to the Army and other security agencies for the maintenance of peace and security in the state.

Earlier, the Commander Armoured Corps Bauchi, Major General Sulaiman Idris pointed out that, the troops of the corps have been performing well with remarkable success in line with the policy of the Chief of Army Staff.

“The selection of the theme of this occasion is apt as troops of the Corps as part of the larger Nigeria Army troops are currently involved in a number of operations in different theatres within the country. We must appreciate COAS for his leadership especially procurement of new equipment for effective operations.

