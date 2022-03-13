An Advocate of Women and Girl-child Equality

Dr. Sindy Zemura

Dr. Sindy Zemura is a dreamer, a risk taker and a believer in humanity. Though born into a blended family that came from and lived between two countries of South Africa and Zimbabwe, her humanitarian gesture has spread beyond her roots. Concerned about women and the girl-child, Zemura, in 2010, founded Southern Africa Embrace Foundation, an international charitable organisation whose aim is to promote and advocate the well-being of marginalised women, children and orphans. She tells Funke Olaode why she is passionate about humanity and her impression of Nigerians.

Her gorgeous appearance can easily give her away as one of the global supermodels: smooth skin, slim figure and an intimidating height. She would later admit that she once toyed with the idea of becoming a model before her career tilted towards humanity. Today, Dr. Sindy Zemura is known as a humanitarian, entrepreneur and philanthropist with a focus on empowering women, girls and the youth. In 2010, she founded the Southern Africa Embrace Foundation (SAEF), aimed at promoting and advocating the well-being of marginalised women, children and orphans.

Armed with various degrees acquired from Africa to Europe and America before settling down in Canada in 2005, Zemura always knew that she wanted to work with the less-privileged. To her, it was a trait inherited from her late father.

“I was blessed to be born into a family that was well up. My father was a businessman and politician in the 70s, 80s and early 90s before he passed on. He had a big heart. He was a giver; he ran multiple charities and donated a lot to people nationwide and regionally within Southern Africa. In doing so, he ensured that as his children, we got involved in volunteering in the charity work and took us with him to some of the rural and marginalized communities to give to the poor.”

Though the seed of humanity was sown into her young mind, Zemura didn’t understand the depth of giving until after her father’s passing in 1993. “I knew that I wanted to carry his legacy and what he had taught us to do and become. He instilled in us the spirit of Ubuntu (togetherness), love and empathy for everyone. I used to dream that one day I will support millions of people around the world, help children go to school and help to eradicate hunger and diseases.”

Guided by her father’s spirit of love, Zemura vowed to keep her father’s legacy alive.

“When I migrated from South Africa 23 years ago, I carried this dream and I kept hoping that the right time would come to launch it. I wanted to someday lead an International organization that will have an impact on the continent by empowering those less fortunate. After I lived in Ireland, the United Kingdom, the USA and then moved to Canada in 2005, I was introduced into a volunteer society that re-birthed the desire to establish my own organization with a focus on eradicating poverty, gender-based violence and promoting education, HIV Awareness, women empowerment through socio-economic programmes.”

Zemura had a clear vision of her dreams and realised she needed a platform to achieve her laid-down goals. This led to the birth of SAEF.

“SAEF mission is committed to advocating, supporting, and promoting education, ending gender-based violence and socio-economic empowerment of marginalized youth and women while the main goal is to envision a strong alliance of African communities that are educated, sustainable, self-reliant, prospering and empowered with open access to life potential opportunities. We envision an impact of one million lives by 2030.”

Through SAEF, she has continued to touch lives but was reticent about listing the foundation’s success story. “We don’t want to blow our trumpet. But the fact that 11 years later the organisation still stands and is growing in its impact and reach around Africa is a success. It is not about the numbers for us, it is about each life we serve and the gratitude that comes from that realization. We, of course, have to celebrate that we have continued serving to this day, supported over 2000 children with educational sponsorships, life necessities and engaged with several communities to do so. Above all, the footprint of our work is spreading across Africa and the Diaspora as we continue to learn and grow.”

Her humanitarian gesture has received the United Nations endorsement with the accreditation to hold the ECOSOC – Special Consultative Status which is the highest recognition NGOs receive from the UN after going through vigorous application checking on the validity of the work they do and getting voted for by the approval committee.

Basking in the euphoria from the global organisation’s recognition, she said, “Many organizations have applied several times for this status and haven’t been successful which also usually takes years to attain because it’s a very competitive application and the process is rigid. This status grants the organisation more leverage, influence and participation in the work of the United Nations. We celebrate every step regardless of small and or great.”

Zemura’s definition of success is embedded in the appreciation she receives for her efforts.

“As an African girl having this imaginary world of living overseas, my fairy tale world has become a reality though I have not attained it all. I get to spend my time and serve around the world alongside notable global leaders from all spheres of life, I have sat in rooms with those making decisions for our world, spoke and moderated over one hundred events in places of decision-making and power.

“I also had the honour to hold a lead consultant role at the first-ever inaugural African Union Office of the Youth Envoy as Special Advisor and Team Lead – Intergenerational Dialogues Plan, in that capacity, I developed training, brochures, reports, policy documents and a toolkit which today was adopted by the African Union as a guide to use for Intergenerational Mentorship and Co-leadership for the empowerment of youths across Africa. I celebrate this success because along with my team, we were able to impact and reach over 80 million youths from Africa and Diaspora. Today the AU Youth Envoy Office has a portfolio on Intergenerational Dialogues which was born from the work we did. Lastly, not counting many other achievements over the years be it professional or academic, I have been honoured beyond my imagination with recognitions and awards, that’s a measurable success but to me, it’s truly hearing the next person saying thank you, you have inspired me or because of you I am changed – that’s success!”

While her organisation is open to supporting several initiatives, she said most times the decision is based on the foundational pillars of the organization. “We live in a world where things change and some are not in our control and so at times, we could decide to work on a project that is outside of our initial pillars but is considered a need. For instance, when the covid-19 pandemic started, we had to switch our programmes and go into supporting scholars with PPEs in addition to their school bursaries, of course, this was something outside of our scope but we had to step up because it has been a need.”

The Canada-based SAE Foundation has representations in seven Southern African countries, with Zemura declaring that the next move is Nigeria. “Nigeria ‘for us’ is a big market for open possibilities to serve from a grassroots level. We hope to continue the mission to support the education of children because Nigeria holds the highest number of children out of school, especially the girl child – the education of the girl child is of great importance. As well, we envision serving the women of Nigeria who too have much to give to Africa by empowering those affected by gender-based violence and launching some economic programmes to help women out of poverty.”

With the SAE Foundation embracing Nigeria and Nigerians, Zemura said Nigeria would see more of her. “Yes of course so much of me – God willing and if I could take up residence in Nigeria for a bit I would. I have fallen in love with West Africa and Nigeria is one country I am personally hoping to strengthen my connection and presence at. As a Foundation, we are looking into Nigerian partnerships that we can build on a long-term basis as well. Personally, I am hoping to connect, learn and share with people of the same interests in Nigeria, especially women as I grow my brand because the vision is there. I firmly believe that where there is a vision God will bring the provision. I am currently talking with potential partners and my strategists on expanding into Nigeria to support children’s education and the socio-economic empowerment of women through various programmes. My desire is to launch by mid-year – 2022 and of course, do so for long term purposes.”

Gender inequality is still a burning issue globally. More women still need to break the glass ceilings, especially in male-dominated fields of endeavour. In Zemura’s view, this is achievable, even though there is slow progress at the moment.

“We can look at the global advocacy and activism work that has been put into it for instance such as the Beijing Women’s Conference of 1995, others such as the annual Commissions Status of Women (United Nations) and most recently the launch of the Generation Equality, that’s pushing ahead for Gender Equality. We are seeing more women taking up or being elected to positions of leadership across the globe, more so in the West and unfortunately less in Africa but it is progress.

“We are experiencing a surge of intergenerational mentorship and co-leadership of women leaders passing on the baton to younger women who are unapologetically going into spaces of leadership to serve alongside male leaders. Today, compared to three decades ago, we celebrate all these ‘baby steps’. I am a believer that maybe our generation will see it come to fruition in 2030 as per the UN SDGs Goals but if not, certainly in generations to come, it will happen.”

Zemura still preserves her youthful looks. Modelling was on her mind when she was much younger. She even toyed with the idea of becoming the next Naomi Campbell. As a teenager, she’d print out every picture of Campbell in the magazines, imitating her accent and fashion sense.

“I modelled in high school during events and when I moved to the USA during my mid-20s, I attempted it but the industry was just too big and brutal for a young person with not much footprint in the USA. When I moved to Canada, I signed up for a modelling school and worked with a modelling agency in Toronto for a while. I guess that’s not where I was meant to be because as much as I wanted to dive into it, it often felt empty, it was too harsh and didn’t like the uncertainty of a long-term career so I went back to corporate work as an accountant and then to my first love – NGO work to support marginalized people and I have not looked back since. I am very passionate about my calling and my success lies in that.”

Her fashion choices are largely influenced by personal taste. Not keen on following trends in popular culture, she could just be wearing clothes beyond three seasons as long as they look great.

“There is something about a good-looking woman, her confidence, power and intelligence show in the way she dresses and carries herself. I am inspired by women like Michelle Obama. I am a conservative dresser. I am not crazy about wearing brands. I purchase popular brands when I can but I’m not religious about them either. I also adore African Prints; my soul becomes alive in African print. I feel connected to my roots. I do a lot of moderating and speaking engagements globally so I intentionally wear African print or African-made clothing to showcase the pride of who we are.”

Zemura as a humanitarian is also an adventurer who is at her best seeing the world for leisure. She loves connecting with people from various backgrounds.

“Though I am very sociable, I am also very private and a bit of an introvert. My best relaxation is when I am with my two daughters at home in Toronto as well as with my grandmother and mom back home in Southern Africa. I enjoy my quiet space, though I work a lot with people. Most times, I crave my own time – silence, tucked indoors and watching documentaries, movies and listening to old R&B from the 80s and 90s, worship songs and of course South African music, house, kwaito, amapiano among others. Recently, I have started reading a lot of inspirational books.”

As the conversation drew to a close, she was asked about her impression of Nigeria and Nigerians.

“I always respected Nigerians for being smart and intelligent, quick thinkers and all that but unfortunately, there are those Nigerians who are outlaws and they made most of the world believe that all Nigerians are bad people. I have since been around and become great friends with some amazing people from Nigeria over the past 15 years. My impressions are so much different. Most Nigerians are very giving, supportive, make great friends, are hard workers, very intelligent, respectful and my goodness- energetic.

“I absolutely admire their work ethics of excelling and sometimes exaggerating because they know and love the perfection of service and delivery. Nigerians are achievers and truly whenever I am around those I am blessed to know and work with, I am always inspired to be better each time. I have become an honorary Nigerian and even got named ‘Uwakmfonabisi Mfoniso’ by my now Nigerian village,” she enthused.

