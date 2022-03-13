2023: Nwodo Affirms Subsisting Agreement on Zoning of Enugu Governorship



* Faults Ekweremadu’s ‘no zoning’ claim

Deji Elumoye and Udora Orizu in Abuja

A former Governor of old Enugu State and former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, has affirmed that there is a subsisting agreement on rotation of the seat of governor among the three senatorial districts in the state.

The former governor confirmed this at the weekend when members of Nkanu East Leaders Consultative Forum (NELCF) led by a former Power and Steel Minister, Prof. Barth Nnaji, visited him at his Enugu residence to seek support in their quest for the state’s 2023 governorship slot coming to Enugu East Senatorial District to be ceded to them.

Former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, had last week, declared that there was no zoning arrangement for the governorship seat in the state.

But Nwodo, receiving the Nkanu East leaders, said there was an agreement for the rotation of governorship position among the three senatorial zones in Enugu State which happened during Sullivan Chime’s administration.

The former governor, who praised the unity and sense of purpose of NELCF, said with such bond and commitment, he will be happier if Enugu East zone considers Nkanu East for the governorship position.

Recalling how the understanding was initiated, he said: “I was very happy when under Governor Chime, we decided that we shall be rotating (governorship) position in Enugu State. That day, I was at the Government House when it was agreed on. It was Dubem Onyia that moved the motion. I don’t know what put it into his head.”His motion was that Chimaroke Nnamani from Enugu East Senatorial District had become governor, Chime was on the saddle from Enugu West Senatorial District, that after Sullivan, it (governorship slot) should move to the North (Enugu North Senatorial District).

“We from Nsukka area were very happy and didn’t know how to express our joy. That motion was making things easy for us. However, it was Chief C. C. Egumgbe that amended the motion to say that, after it had gone round, after Enugu North Senatorial zone, it should return to continue with Enugu East Senatorial zone.”Senator Ben Collins Ndi supported the motion and it was carried unanimously. The way everybody was happy as a result of this, no one could oppose it. We all agreed. So as far as I am concerned, it is your turn ( Enugu East). It is the turn of Enugu East and the way Nkanu East is going about it with the cream de la cream of your people is admirable.”There’s no stakeholder that you would visit that won’t pay attention to you. So we are begging God. But let me be a bit personal, if it comes to you, I will be happier.”

Earlier, Prof. Nnaji pointed out that Nkanu East has no meaningful infrastructure especially roads and government presence both state and federal in spite of its abundant human and natural resources and other economic endowments.

Meanwhile, Ekweremadu Sunday rolled out a development master plan with which he said he would develop Enugu State if elected in 2023.

Ekweremadu, who spoke in Enugu during the unveiling of the master plan titled, “My Agenda: A Pathway to Building a New Enugu State”, however, noted that although it was the first time he would be giving details of his agenda for Enugu.

He said time was ripe for him to avail Enugu of the knowledge, experience and contacts he had acquired over the years in order to transform the state.

The ranking senator pledged to address the problems of industrialisation, road infrastructure, perennial water scarcity in Enugu, insecurity and youth unemployment, among others.

“Enugu State gave me huge opportunities to serve as pioneer council Chairman of Aninri Local Government Area, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Secretary to the State Government, five-term Senator, three-term Deputy President of the Senate, Deputy Speaker and Speaker of ECOWAS Parliament. I have served on a number of important committees and in several global positions.”As a senator, I worked hard to put forward necessary bills and motions on constitutional amendments, security, education, economy, health and electoral reform, that have impacted and are still impacting positively on the well-being of our people. I have initiated and completed many life-changing projects in our communities, beyond my constituency, in the very important areas of water, road, educational infrastructure, health, power and many more.

“I always wish I could do more. I have the will, but the means are limited. I am limited to what I could mobilise as a legislator in developmental projects and programmes. At this point, therefore, I believe it is time to focus on Enugu State and Enugu people without whom I would not be who and what I am today.”The governorship of Enugu State will offer me a good platform to serve our dear state more and better. If elected governor, I will utilise all the experience, friendship, partnership, and global contact acquired over the years to transform Enugu State to a model state,” he said.

