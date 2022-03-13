2023: Northern Youths Urge Buhari to Support Jonathan for President



The Northern Youths Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to support former President Goodluck Jonathan’s re-election as Nigeria’s president come 2023.

The NYCN President, Isa Abubakar, made the appeal Saturday night while speaking during a programme aired on Arise Television.

Abubakar said the former president has all it takes to take the country to the promised land.

He said: “I think it is a great decision for former President Goodluck Jonathan. He was a purposeful leader for the six years that he ruled the nation.

“We believe that he has the experience to move the nation to the next level and the promised land.

“He is still very vibrant. While some Nigerians are still agitating for a youthful president, some youths are governors but are not doing enough to ensure that the state they govern enjoys the dividend of democracy in terms of infrastructure and welfare of its workers.

“President Buhari should consider endorsing Jonathan if he is ready to contest the 2023 elections. We are planning to mobilize ourselves to pay him a visit to consider running for the 2023 presidential election.

“Jonathan has the energy and charisma to rule Nigeria. He is peaceful and he also ensures that his ambition doesn’t cost anybody’s life.”

Abubakar said youths must be involved in politics and governance to set the country on the right trajectory.

According to him, “Eighty per cent of them have refused to vote or participate in politics which has greatly led to voters’ apathy.

“Youth activists must call the youths to order. They must engage in massive sensitization campaigns to ensure that narratives change.”

