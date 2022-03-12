Stallion Auto KeKe Reiterates Support for Women

Bennett Oghifo

Stallion Auto Keke Limited, a member of the Stallion Group and the Sole Distributor of the world-leading Bajaj 3-wheelers and 4-wheelers in Nigeria has expressed its desire to continue to assist women in achieving their goals.

Managing Director, Stallion Auto KeKe Limited, Mr Manish Rohtagi, gave the assurance Tuesday, while addressing women on the occasion of International Women Day 2022, held at their assembly plant at the VON Automobiles Nigeria in Ojo, Lagos State with the theme: “Breaking The Bias”.

Mr Manish said that the company has the plan to have women occupying 50 per cent of their workforce.

Already, Stallion Auto Keke is delivering huge value to the Nigerian society through their various initiatives. One of such initiatives is its commitment to the empowerment of Nigerians in general and especially young women through the company’s expansive Stallion Empowerment Initiative (SEI) programme focused on female three-wheeler drivers, mechanical training and assembling.

Speaking further at the event, Manish advised the women to always support their families as most of them are already in the position of power.

Noting that women should complement each other, the MD, equally urged them to work hard, learn skills and improve in whatever they do.

“I want to have 50 per cent of our workforce as women. As women, you should complement each other. If you want to do something, make efforts to train. You can also reach out to your supervisors and we will support you.”

In her presentation, Guest Speaker and Human Resources expert, Mrs Femi-John Adebola concurred, that there are always biases when it comes to gender equality.

Mrs Adebola who informed that she had suffered gender discrimination in her work place before said “There are biases which can be unconscious in most cases. At times, it happens with women with other women. We can break it by getting knowledge and enlightening others. We should ensure we have enough knowledge like the men”.

She however, advised women to always put in their best to achieve their goals.

On her own part, Beauty Entrepreneur and Consultant, Mrs Adebisi Odeleye said the bias goes beyond the way we look at women.

According to her, gender bias could equally come in the way women are remunerated in offices, suggesting that men and women should be placed on the same plane.

Mrs Odeleye lamented that over 52 percent of women are involved in Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) but these women hardly access the required loans from banks.

Advising women to always go for their dreams, the beautician said “Women are the key people that produce our raw materials. Most times, women are the ones running the homes. Involving and engaging them will go a long way to empowering them. We need more women in leadership positions and governance. We want to assist our husbands too but the system is not allowing us.”

