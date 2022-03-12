Osinbajo’s Presidential Bid Mere Rumour, Says Osun Senator

*Insists Tinubu mentally, physically healthy to lead Nigeria

Sunday Aborisade, Abuja



A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, representing Osun West Senatorial District, in the National Assembly, Senator Adelere Oriolowo, has described as mere rumours, the alleged presidential ambition of the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo.

He said the only presidential aspirant known in the APC political family in the South-West geopolitical zone remained the former governor of Lagos, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Oriolowo, who spoke with journalists in Abuja on Friday also debunked insinuations that Tinubu was too old or unhealthy to lead Nigeria as President in 2003.

Rather, the Senator argued that the national leader of the APC was not only healthy but has high mental alertness to lead Nigeria into a greater, well developed nation.

Asked if the alleged presidential ambition of Osinbajo, would not frustrate that of Tinubu, the Osun West Senator dismissed the Vice President’s bid as mere speculations and rumours.

Oriolowo said, “I don’t act on rumours. The alleged presidential ambition of Yemi Osinbajo remained a rumour to everyone of us in the South-West APC.

“He has not told anyone that he wanted to contest and there is nothing yet to suggest that he would contest. Let us leave it at a rumour stage.”

He said Tinubu would definitely contest the presidential election next year adding that the clamour for the Igbo presidency in certain quarters would not stop his bid.

He said, “What I know is that the presidency has been zoned to the South. By that, any part of the region could produce the candidate.

“My leader that is contesting. He is capable and Nigeria would have a breakthrough especially if he replicate all what he did in Lagos, in other parts of the country. What is happening now is about his capacity.

“As far as I know, he is healthy. I visited him in London during his medical trip for knee surgery even younger person could also have such challenge.

“There is no one on Earth that doesn’t have his own challenges in terms of health. However, if you are talking of age, that is no barrier at all.

“He has functional brain and healthy body to perform his functions effectively. His health has not deteriorated to the extent that he would not be able to carry out state functions effectively.”

Oriolowo assured Nigerians that the March 26 convention of the APC would hold successfully despite the seeming internal crisis threatening the exercise.

The Senator said, “The past postponements of the convention will make it perfect whenever it was invariably held.

“It is not how far but how well. When you want to do something and you discovered that the timing would create more problems than solving it, definitely it has to be postponed. There is no problem with the March 26 convention date.”

Oriolowo expressed great confidence that the Osun APC governorship primary crisis would soon be resolved.

He said, “I think the crisis is an internal affairs of the party and I think it is never late . it is not over until it is over.

“I am sure that people are running round to solve the problems especially when a member of the party has declared that there is a division in the party at the state level.

“Many of us are of the opinion that it has to be solved and we are running round to make sure that it is solved . I am assuring you that it would be resolved.

“Any party which has unresolved internal crisis usually perform woefully in elections. I can cite the case of Zamfara State, Rivers, Edo, and Oyo State among others.

“That is why I am calling on all the gladiators and those concerned to think and prevent the escalations of the crisis.”

Oriolowo said it was only when political parties embrace internal democracy that crisis would be a thing of the past because party machineries would be empowered to deal with all situations.

He said, “We have to separate the running of the parties from that of the government. The governor or president has to be in charge of governance. The party has to be run by the executives of the party.

“The Chairman of the party must be given the responsibility to run the affairs of the party. When there is a crisis within the party, the leadership of the party should be allowed to resolve it.”

