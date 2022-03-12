Not Yet Uhuru, Balogun Warns Rangers Teammates after Victory over Red Star

Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun gave an important cushion to Glasgow Rangers on Thursday as they thrashed Red Star Belgrade in the first leg of their Round of 16 Europa League tie.

Balogun, who has been invited to the Super Eagles ahead of Nigeria’s World Cup playoffs against Ghana said the Gers are one foot into the quarterfinals but must be wary of the dangers posed by their opponent.

“You could say we have one foot in the quarter-finals but we still have to go to a difficult place,” he says. “It’s a good team in a tough place, so it’s going to be a challenging game next week,” he said.

He said the first two goals scored at Ibrox on the night had created a perfect ambience for the team to charge with as they searched for an important third to sit in a more comfortable position.

“The goals from Tavernier and Morelos set us up for the rest of the night, and after we got the third goal it was a case of managing the rest of the game.

“The game was not over at 2-0. We said at half-time that this was not over. It was very important to get a third goal,” the Super Eagles star told UEFA’s official website.

Meanwhile, Rangers gaffer Giovanni Van Bronckhorst has hailed Super Eagles star Joe Aribo for his ability to switch roles comfortably in Rangers’ 3-0 Europa League victory over Partizan Belgrade.

The former Charlton man has played more of a creative role since Van Bronckhorst took over from Steven Gerrard earlier this season. Nonetheless, the Dutch tactician opted to alter his team, giving Aribo an inverted winger role.

However, Aribo was brilliant on the night, playing an important role to help the Gers to a first-leg victory over their Serbian opponents.

The 25-year-old had 50 touches, a 100 perncent dribble rate, three interceptions, and two clearances.

After the game, Van Bronckhorst affirmed his belief in Aribo’s ability to fit in any midfield role.

“Kamara played a different role, Joe played a different role today, and I think he played in that role before I came, so I knew he was capable of doing that,” Van Bronckhorst told Rangers TV.

“I think the midfield was key today because we had to change sometimes our defensive shape…”

Van Bronckhorst would hope that Aribo’s performance on Thursday would be the springboard to better displays as the season draws to an end.

