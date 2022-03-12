Northern Group Begs Emefiele to Join 2023 Presidential Race

Francis Sardauna in Katsina





As the battle for who will succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 gather momentum, the Unified Northern Youths Forum, has called on the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Godwin Emefiele, to throw his heart in the ring and join the presidential race.

The group at a rally organised in Katsina, the home-state of President Muhammadu Buhari, said the essence of their gathering and street procession was to call on the serving CBN boss to vie for the number one seat in Nigeria.

The North-west Coordinator of the Forum, Ibrahim Bature, who addressed journalists shortly after the street procession, vowed that the forum would purchase a nomination form for the CBN governor to contest the presidential election.

He explained that the fiscal and monetary policies of Emefiele as CBN governor had helped to massively reduce poverty that was hitherto endemic in the Northern region of the country.

According to him, “The essence of this rally today is to show our solidarity and to call on Mr. Godwin Emefiele to declare his intention to contest for president come 2023 considering his good policies as CBN governor.

“The Unified Northern Youths Forum will purchase a nomination form for him so he should not worry about the nomination form, we are going to purchase it for him. We are calling on him to contest under the All Progressives Congress. And we call on Nigerians to support him.”

