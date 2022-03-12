Nonso Amadi Shares Visual for ‘Foreigner’

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Following the release of his new single “Foreigner”, Canada-based Afro-R&B, soul singer, songwriter, and producer, Nonso Amadi, shares the colourful music video. This comes after his triumphant return after a two-year hiatus. Nonso is proudly presented with management team; Jade Busola and Quiet As Kept (Trung Hoang, Gavin Sheppard), alongside label partners Def Jam Recordings stateside and Universal Music Canada, offering the opportunity to strategically focus on a range of key global markets, including his native region in Nigeria.

Directed by Jordan Lee and shot in Toronto, the music video for “Foreigner” offers a glimpse into Nonso’s new world that is bold and sophisticated, putting music in the spotlight.

On the video, Nonso explains, “I wanted the video to represent my reentry to the scene; we decided to start with some silhouette shots in the video before a reveal. We also needed some amazing African dancers to match the energy and life of the song.”

The deep colour juxtapositions blend seamlessly in the captivating video that reflects the layers of the track itself while celebrating Nonso’s heritage.

Director, Jorden Lee describes the ideation behind the visual: “the core of the video lies within Nonso’s deep connection to his African culture and we wanted to represent it in a way that was true to him. Through our choreography, wardrobe, colour and tones, we tried to capture the essence of his roots while putting our own modern spin on it.”

The track itself showcases Nonso’s duality, a smooth and seductive record which contains African drum-lines, trance-like saxophone instrumentation, and is layered with other soulful jazz elements. Nonso describes the track further: “during the process of creating ‘Foreigner’ I was driven by the idea of making a song that addressed both my disappearance from the music scene and the typical love drama my R&B self is typically drawn to making.

“The way I achieved this was by having the song feel like it has emphatic highs and lows. It starts heavy with the drums and chant but then it breathes a little in the verses; allowing me to sing calmly about the topics I mentioned earlier before going back to a heavily drum laid chorus.”

