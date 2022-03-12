Lord’s Achievers Awards Hold March 26





The fourth edition of the Lord’s Achievers Awards meant to recognize young, exceptional and outstanding individuals between the ages of 25 and 40, who have recorded notable success in their chosen endeavours will hold March 26, 2022 at Landmark Event Centre. Sponsored by Nigeria’s finest and premium spirit brand, Lord’s London Dry Gin, this year’s awards ceremony is themed: ‘The Bold and Audacious’, to celebrate individuals who have made an impact and inspired many with bold and audacious innovation, placed Nigeria on the map and proven the reward of perseverance and resilience. This year’s awards ceremony comes against the backdrop of Africa’s increasing brain-drain and mounting pressure to usher in a new era of ease and prosperity.

By championing this event, Lord’s London Dry Gin seeks to encourage the youth whose work continue to make impact while kindling within others a desire to contribute to national socio-economic development. Announcing the 2022 edition of the prestigious award, the General Manager, Marketing at Grand Oak Limited, Stanley Obi, said: “In the last four years, we have recognized exceptional young achievers who are passionate, industrious and committed to shaping the future, making an impact and leading national transformation. This year, we are expanding our categories to accommodate more bold and audacious individuals worthy of recognition.” Lord’s Achievers Awards seeks to chart the course for a new generation of impact-makers and community-builders whose activities inspire others and cause a ripple effect of transformation.

Each year, a different set of young achievers are recognized and other youth, across the country, join in the celebration with raised hopes and renewed vigor to discover their own passions and do more.

These individuals, in turn, become achievers, inspiring the next generation, as they are handed the batons for success in a race to greatness. Some notable awardees from previous editions included Chinonso Egemba ‘Aproko Doctor’ (Health), Chioma Fakorede (Community Service), Debo Adebayo (Creative Arts), Osa Seven (Arts), Olusola Amusan (Tech), Michael Sunbola (Social Impact), Lehle Balde (Media), Hannah Bankole Komolafe (Business), Moyosola Kara (Professional), Victor Boyle Komolafe (Innovation).

