Joe Aribo: From ‘Sunday League Player’ to Perfect Role Model

For someone who was seen as not good enough to make it to the professional rank in football, but only suited for a ‘Sunday League Football’, Joe Aribo has not only proved critics wrong by going on to play for a top club but is now regarded as a perfect role model by the foundation that produced him

He was not seen as someone that could make a career out of football, but against all odds Joe Aribo who was once described as a ‘good Sunday League player’ has gone on to play for a top club and at international level, and today, he’s hailed for his discipline, focus charitable character.

Owner of the foundation that produced the Super Eagles midfielder has described him as a great personality who’s grounded and humble.

Harry Hudson said when Aribo joined the Kinetic Foundation as a young footballer, he was described as a ‘good Sunday league player’ but he has since turned the corner and emerged one of their biggest products.

Hudson said Aribo’s interests are clear and he’s not about the fast life, despite having enough to afford it. He said this has continuously made him a good example of the players coming through the ranks at the foundation.

In an interview with Football Scotland, Hudson said Aribo always comes through for the foundation when needed.

“Joe is a lovely young man. He’s so grounded and so humble. He’s a real credit to his family and such a lovely young man. When Kevin Ciubotaru signed for Rangers I asked Joe to go and say hello to him and make him feel welcome and Joe would come back to me straight away,” he said.

“If we have any events he’ll do it, he did an Instagram Live for us. He’s always helping us wherever he can. He always stays in contact and if I ever ask him for something it might not be immediate but he’ll always get back to me and we’re really grateful for him to support us whenever he can.

“The challenge we have in society is for most of the young people their role models are either footballers or rappers.

“They are the two things they’ll look up to. Some of the footballers are negative role models. Even if I look at someone like Karim Benzema and what he releases on social media. It’s a mini film of him driving mad cars with Balenciaga shoes and £200k watches and that’s what the young people believe is success.”

Aribo has indeed expressed his desire to improve his goals and assists, contributions for Rangers as the Scottish Premiership enters its final stages.

The 25-year-old has been a key figure for second-placed Rangers, contributing seven goals and five assists in 27 matches so far this season.

Ahead of the Scottish Premiership match against Aberdeen, Aribo noted that he is doing everything to climb out of his recent dip in front of goal.

Aribo said: “For me personally, I have wanted more numbers in terms of goals and assists. I’ve not been at my best compared to how I was before January.

“But in football, you have these dips and forms and I will move past that by working my hardest every single day.”

Aribo is expected to feature for Rangers in their remaining four matches in the league against Dundee, Celtic and St. Mirren.

Rangers are currently three points behind bitter rivals Celtic with their derby coming on the penultimate match week of the season.

Meanwhile, former Arsenal star Charlie Nicholas has berated Aribo for his dip in form since he returned from the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Super Eagles star was one of the best players in Scotland, especially after Giovanni Van Bronckhorst replaced Steven Gerrard at the helms of affairs of the club.

Prior to the AFCON, the 25-year-old had six goals and five assists in 32 appearances. But since his return, he has found the net only once and assisted three times in 20 appearances.

His dip in form has also coincided with a poor Rangers run. The Gers, who are in a title dogfight with rivals Celtic, have dropped eight of a possible 24 points in their last eight Premiership games.

Nicholas, who made his name playing in Celtic colours, believes Aribo should do better, especially at this crucial point of the season.

“Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side deservedly won plenty of plaudits for seeing off Borussia Dortmund in the last round,” Nicholas told Daily Express.

“They now face Red Star at Ibrox in the first leg, and there is no doubt expectation levels have been cranked up again.

“I can see Kent and Alfredo Morelos both having an appetite for this game, but I do think it is time Rangers got a performance out of Joe Aribo again because he hasn’t kicked his own backside since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations in late January.

“Up to that point, he had been the player of the season, but that is now up for debate.”

The Gers sit second behind Celtic with three points separating the two in the Scottish Premiership.

