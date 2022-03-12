Inkblot’s Trailer for ‘The Blood Covenant’ Colourful, Captivating

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

At a time authorities have called for a change, directing filmmakers to eschew contents that glorify money rituals in their movies, a new production from the stables of Inkblot Productions and FilmOne Entertainment has taken it a step further to leverage the power of storytelling, and demonstrate to young Nigerians and the society at large, how damaging the despicable trend can be.

The timely thriller, “The Blood Covenant”, is a gripping tale of the evils of money rituals, which also tackles societal tropes such as greed, peer pressure, and corruption. Set to start screening in cinemas nationwide on April 15, 2022, it marks the first for both firms in 2022. The movie, which was directed by Fiyin Gambo, announced its release date with a colourful and captivating trailer.

From a script written by Chiemaka Osagwu working with Inkblot co-founder Chinaza Onuzo, the film was produced by Chinaza Onuzo and Zulumoke Oyibo with Maryann Eziekwe serving as co-producer. “The Blood Covenant” follows the lives of Eddy, Jite and Tunde, three ambitious young men in their late twenties struggling to make it in life.

Tired of being looked down upon, they embark on a relentless quest for the high life, chasing easy money, fast cars, and fame; willing to do whatever it takes no matter what it costs them. The film stars Ufuoma McDermott, Erica Nlewedim, Tobi Bakre, Shawn Faqua, and Uzor Arukwe, Alexx Ekubo, Omowunmi Dada, Chimezie Imo, and others.

“In a time where there has been a rise in cases of money rituals, we wanted to leverage the power of storytelling to demonstrate to young Nigerians and the society at large, how damaging this despicable trend can be. That’s why we tasked writer Chiemaka Osagwu and director Fiyin Gambo to bring the tale of The Blood Covenant to life,” said Chinaza Onuzo, co-founder of Inkblot Productions.

For the film director, Fiyin Gambo, he couldn’t have asked for a bigger platform on which to make this all-important movie.

“From the message it is trying to pass across, through the intensity of the script and working with the amazing cast, this is truly a dream project for me. I cannot wait for all Nigerians to see this important and timely story,” he enthused.

Filming of the suspense-packed movie began in October 2021 around critical locations in Lagos. According to the producers, the ramp-up to the release of the movie in cinemas nationwide will come with different activities to sensitize the society to the key messages within. The public is encouraged to be part of the change by joining the conversations.

