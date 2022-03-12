Ihejirika, Other Ex-Servicemen Team Up With Emenike to Rescue Abia

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia





Former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Azubuike Ihejirika (rtd) has joined forces with the leader of the Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Ikechi Emenike in the struggle to liberate the state from bad governance.

Ihejirika, who led other ex-servicemen, mostly retired generals sounded the battle cry at his country home in Ovim in Isuikwuato Local Government Area when he received the state leadership of APC and stakeholders.

Some of the ex-servicemen present at the event include Maj. Gen. Ogbonnaya Okoro, Major Gen. Jackson Okechukwu Nwogbo, Maj. Gen. Chukwunedum Martins Abraham and Navy Commander Ochy Igbokwe.

Gen. Ihejirika said the decadence in Abia “is giving us sleepless nights” hence the decision of the retired generals to align with the authentic APC leadership in Abia to salvage the situation.

“We are ashamed at the way things have been going down in Abia over the years,” he lamented, adding that the ex-servicemen would no longer sit on the fence in their comfort zones and allow Abia to stagnate in the hands of bad leaders.

“We have embarked on a victorious journey towards 2023,” Ihejirika assured APC leadership and party faithful.

But he charged them not to go home and sleep but instead intensify their efforts in mobilising Abians of voting age to register and get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) with which they would get rid of those that have been holding Abia down all these years.

Chief Emenike blamed “evil forces” within the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that have conspired to pillage Abia making the state to wallow in poverty and underdevelopment.

He lauded Ihejirika and other generals for rising up to the challenge of wrestling Abia from the hands of those who have no interest in developing the state.

“It is gratifying that people who had served Nigeria meritoriously are now showing interest in what is happening in Abia,” he said, adding, “I can assure you that in 2023 God has ordained that Abia must be free.”

He explained that the APC has been persistently seeking for power and clamouring for change in Abia because “we want to show the difference between the children of God in government and the evil ones in government.”

In her remarks, the Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, praised the Abia APC leader, Chief Emenike for all the efforts he has been making to ensure the growth of the party.

She noted that Ihejirika and other generals that have come on board would have a big boost to the battle to rescue Abia, noting that the signal are there that the battle would be won in 2023.

“Nobody will be proud to have a state like Abia that is not functioning,” she said and assured that “a vote for APC is a vote for change, a vote for APC is a vote for sustainable development.”

Earlier, the state Chairman of Abia APC, Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu in his address reminded party members that a lot still needed to be done to achieve success for the party at the poll come 2023, hence the need to work harder.

He said that “there is no room for relaxation because the time is short” between now and the 2023 general election, adding the it is already evident that “the foundation of Abia PDP is shaking and Abia APC is waxing very strong and coming with full force.”

A chieftain of the party, Chief Friday Nwosu rallied members to resist the inglorious plot by “evil persons” across Abia to perpetuate bad governance.

“Today is a day of fulfillment. We are ready to take power from evil people that have been holding Abia down,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

