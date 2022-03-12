Iheanacho Hailed as Leicester Best Finisher

According to Leicester City goalkeeper, Kasper Schmeichel, Kelechi Iheanacho is the best finisher at the club.

Former Leicester attacker, Emile Heskey quoted Schmeichel to have told him that the Nigerian finishes better than anyone in the team.

“Kasper Schmeichel says Iheanacho is the best finisher at the club and that is fantastic. The finish was not easy at all,” Heskey said on BT Sport after the Nigerian scored the Foxes’ second of the night in the 93rd minute.

“It’s great for him to score, especially with Jamie Vardy being out. The club rely on Vardy but it’s not just about him.”

Iheanacho scored his 6th goal of the season in the game as he hit target from his first shot on the night to put Leicester in a stronger position ahead of next week’s visit to Brittanny.

He has racked up nine assists this season but has had lesser minutes in comparison. With Jamie Vardy out injured, Iheanacho will hope to have more minutes as he vies for a place with Zambian attacker, Patson Daka.

