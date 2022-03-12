Hennessy is Searching for Nigeria’s Next Rap Sensation

Tosin Clegg

The search for the Hennessy VS Class 2022 winner has begun. The Hennessy Nigeria team and Judges are live on the streets of Owerri, Abuja and Lagos to discover Nigeria’s next rap sensation.

The 2022 live auditions will also happen online. Registrations for audition are open to all and can be accessed via the official website. Hennessy judges – MI, Vector, Ladipoe and Zoro will be touring Owerri, Abuja and Lagos on the 19th of March, 26th March and 2nd of April respectively, identifying the 32 contestants who will qualify for the finals.

For over a decade, Hennessy has significantly influenced the Nigerian music industry and urban culture, paving the way for some of the biggest names in the Nigerian and global music industry today through its platforms – VS Class, Cyphers and the Hennessy Artistry Grand Finale Concert.

