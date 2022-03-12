Goodlife Introduces New Zobo Ginger Variant

Omolabake Fasogbon

Beverage brand, GoodLife, a flagship brand of Tolaram Nutri Beverage has entered the market with new Goodlife Zobo Ginger variant.

The new variant was unveiled in Terra Culture, Lagos during the February edition of a popular comedy show- ‘Showtyme Friday Show with TEE’ that holds every last Friday of the month.

The new drink was unveiled stylishly to a cheering audience who snacked on a bottle of the drink as they enjoyed the comedy show.

Also present at the launch were renowned comedian, Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome, better known as Alibaba and singer, Teniola Apata simply known as Teni, both of who hosted the comedy show.

According to the organisation, the new variant is made from a blend of hibiscus leaves extract popularly known as Zobo, and ginger flavors.

The launch was also spiced up with a dancing competition involving male and female after which prizes were presented to winners.

Speaking on the product, National BTL Manager of Goodlife Magik, Isaac Egbe stated that the new drink packs refreshing, nutritional and health benefits for overall consumers’ enjoyment.

He said, “The drink is designed for everyday nourishment as it contains vitamin C amongst other benefits, and a good refreshment drink at parties. This drink has many advantages- it is readily available, affordable, tasty, refreshing, and beautifully packaged in handy pet bottle.”

Egbe added, “This is more than the taste of zobo. It is the ginger that drives you to be yourself. It is the drive on days when you need a taste of nature to calm your itchy nerves. It is the ginger that relieves, refills, and refreshes you on hot afternoons.

“It is cocktail-inspired, easy to drink, and full-flavored, yet highly refreshing. It’s nothing compared to any beer or pre-mixed cocktail out there. And we are confident that it will be loved and enjoyed across all age brackets, awarding them the opportunity to taste the good life in a drink.”

