Foundation Gives Scholarship, Wheelchairs to Indigent Students in Ogun

James Sowole in Abeokuta



The Gateway Front Foundation (GFF), being promoted by former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has awarded scholarships to some indigent students of the state studying in various tertiary institutions in the country.

The foundation also presented wheelchairs to some physically challenged persons of Omu Ajose in Odogbolu Local Government Area of the state.

The presentation of scholarship and wheelchairs, were part of activities to commemorate the inauguration of a new office for Gateway Movement at Omu Ajose, which is also being floated by Daniel.

While speaking at the event, Daniel said the movement is a charity organisation whose mission is to advance the cause of humanity and make life more pleasant for residents of the state.

Daniel, who was the governor of the state from 2003 to 2011, declared that the movement in collaboration with GFF would bring succour to the people. The event had in attendance several All Progressives Congress (APC) members who came from the nine local government areas of the state that made up Ogun East Senatorial District.

“The commissioning of this Omu-Ajose office of Gateway Movement is about rekindling hope, it’s about selfless service, it’s about helping one another to move the state and the country forward and I will certainly be glad if all of us can buy into this vision. This is a movement that will bring so much development and ensure that everyone is happy.” Daniel said.

The former governor commended the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun for his giant strides across the state as well as his promise to help reconstruct Omu/Ala Road.

He urged the people to keep supporting the ruling APC in the state.

