‘Electioneering Campaign’ Wrong

Ebere Wabara

LET us take off from Ibadan, the Oyo State capital: “APC Convention: Crack (Cracks) in caretaker committee” (NIGERIAN TRIBUNE Front Page Screaming Headline, March 7)

“President billed for 2 weeks (weeks’) medical check in London”

“APC chairmanship: Buhari rejects governors’ opposition against (to) Adamu”

“I felicitate with the founder and General Overseer of….” Yank away ‘with’

“Russia’s unwarranted invasion of Ukraine: One way or the other….” Get the context right: one way or another—because the possibilities are more than two, which the extract wrongfully implies. ‘One way or another’ indicates multiplicity.

“A little glimpse of the condition of the layout during his electioneering campaign visits to the area….” Not my opinion, but the register (language style): ‘electioneering’, in whatever form, encompasses ‘campaign’. So, use either ‘electioneering’ or ‘campaign’—the two cannot co-function!

“We’re not owing any scholarship student—PAP” (NATIONAL NEWS, March 2) What is the meaning of this?

“Atiku felicitates with Adeboye at 80” This way: Atiku felicitates Adeboye at 80

“Not like others, who begin to have wrinkle (wrinkled) skin, but yours keep (keeps) shining….”

“In Jesus (Jesus’) name, Amen!”

Recently, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), marked—not celebrated!—his 80th Birthday. Of course, there was a harvest of congratulatory adverts and articles from all walks of life. Out of all the anniversary contributions published in most truly national newspapers, one stood out—copy (particularly) and design: An extract as contained in one of the national newspapers (no free advert!) last week: “The Redeemed Christian Church of God under your watch has become a study in the dexterity of human organization and institution building. For us in Ogun State, we are proud to be host to the Church and Redemption Camp and will continue to savour the collateral benefits of the association.”

From this columnist: many more years to this most respected and humblest cleric in Nigeria, if not on our continent. Your reputation is without blemish. May your supra-national citizenship, boundless spirituality and borderless eschatological advocacy continually salvage humanity. I take off my hat to you as you win innumerable souls for the Lord. Daddy, please facilitate more access to you—innumerable multitudes crave your attention and intervention for multifarious redemptive reasons.

The foregoing tributes underscore the fact that this column is not just about media gaffes only, but all forms of communicative initiatives. I equally appreciate classical writing and engaging communication—which is usually rare in my fraternity and clime.

In the words of Martin Luther King Jnr., ‘an individual has not started living until he can rise above the narrow confines of his individualistic concerns to the broader concerns of all humanity.’ This aptly encapsulates the attitudinal disposition/character of this especial, meek and quintessential cleric. Many happy returns, sir, as we look forward to the inevitability of an epochal centennial anniversary of your existential flourish.

Back to our language clinic: “N’ Assembly suspends new number plates” This cannot be true! Our so-called lawmakers suspended the issuance/policy/exercise—and not the plates!

“Alumni awards (award) pioneers” (THE NATION, March 1)

“This is unlike before when elections are (were) held every four years” (Source: as above)

“…series (a series) of public hearings and probes of federal agencies’ activities….” (BUSINESSDAY, March 1)

“This time around (round), the government should be well equipped to call….” (THISDAY, March 1) The excerpt is exclusively American English! Of course, you know my standpoint on the informal nature of non-British English.

THISDAY of February 29 contained the type of error you find mostly in provincial newspapers: “The absence of such emergency agencies often contribute to the high casualty figures….” Death and the waterways: The absence…contributes

“Gunmen kill vigilante (vigilance) group leader in Potiskum”

“Air passengers stranded at Port Harcourt airport” Why not ‘Passengers stranded at Port Harcourt airport’? They could not have been sea passengers!

THE NATION of February 29 issued just two indiscretions: “It has been more than three weeks now and they said they are (were) investigating him.”

“In the past two decades, the government has (had) not made tremendous effort to develop….”

Back to the above edition of THISDAY: “FG to handover Almajiri schools by June” A rewrite: FG to hand over (take note) Almajiri schools in (not by) June—except if the government is unsure of the handover date.

Lastly from THISDAY under review: “Seven years jail term await exam cheats” Another rewrite: 7 years’ jail term awaits (not await!) exam cheats.

“Kogi: Post election blues” (Vanguard, February 27) Towards a better life for the people: post-election blues.

“Pele released from hospital after treatment” (THISDAY, February 27) The most eminent football idol was discharged—not released! But for environmental issues in language usage, this would have been acceptable even in Nigeria. Do they discharge someone from hospital before treatment? Except it is a case of outright rejection ab initio for multifarious reasons.

DAILY INDEPENDENT of February 28 offered readers two solecisms: “As soon as the negotiated settlement with labour was achieved in January thereby ending the strike action, the government should have clarified the position.” Please, expunge ‘action’.

“The manner of the clarification by the President himself bothered on the farcical.” ‘Bother’ for ‘border’ in an editorial? Could this malapropism be a function of half-literacy or sheer carelessness?

“Abia, Anambra take step to combat Lassa fever” (Vanguard, February 28) Fixed expression: take steps.

“Ukrainian invasion: Two arrested over (for) plot to kill Putin” (Source: as above)

THE NATION of February 28 misquoted the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on two occasions: “…Sanwo-Olu said the estate contains (contained) all the facilities that the government can (could) provide in a….”

“He said the government’s model pursues (pursued) sustainability of housing development….”

“Immigration, importers, agents trade blames over cargo clearance” ‘Blame’ is uncountable.

THE GUARDIAN of February 28 joined the crowd: “Family source (A family source) indicated that the late (sic) former director of press died on Sunday at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital Kano during prolong (a prolonged) illness.”

DAILY INDEPENDENT of February 24 disseminated two goofs: “To assume a wider role, the Euro will have to first of all flourish in (on) the continent and survive….”

“The sensible caveat placed at the onset (outset) is now hunting or is it hurting the Euro?” There is a clear distinction between the words. No mix-up, please.

