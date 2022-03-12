Competition Heightens in Smartphone Market with Redmi Note 11

Omolabake Fasogbon

The competition in the Nigerian smartphone market has taken a new trend with the launch of new Redmi Note 11 series by Xiaomi.

The series included- Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11.

According to the organisation, the new offering would give smartphone patrons stronger specs and features. “Redmi Note 11 series again brings powerful upgrades to its camera system, charging speed, display, and SoC—making flagship-level smartphone performance more accessible than before”, the firm stated.

Xiaomi at the devices launch also unveiled three AloT products: Redmi Buds 3, Redmi Buds 3 Pro and Redmi Watch 2 Lite to enhance smart experiences for different facets of users’ lives.

Commenting, Xiaomi West Africa Director, Leo Liu revealed that the new producst come with a flagship-level camera setup to deliver outstanding photography.

He added that the devices feature 108MP primary sensors, allowing consumers to capture and share moments in high resolution and true-to-life details.

“Utilizing the Samsung HM2 sensor with a large 1/1.52″ sensor size, the main camera leverages 9-in-1 pixel binning technology as well as dual native ISO to deliver incredible images with higher dynamic range and colour performance, with excellent results even in dim light.

“The 8MP ultra-wide angle camera extends your perspective with a 118-degree viewing angle, and the 2MP macro camera captures fine details from up close. Additionally, the 2MP depth camera on Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11 allows you to create a natural bokeh effect for your portrait shots. The front of Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11S feature a 16MP front camera that can capture clear, natural-looking selfies.”

