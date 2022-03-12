Club Cricket Committee League to Complete Season with 40 more Games

Chairman of the Club Cricket Committee League Mr. Akin Denton has noted that a total of 60 matches across Division 1 and 2 have so far been played and 40 remaining matches are left to be completed in the 2021/2022 Season.

Speaking at a media briefing on Sunday, at the Tafawa Balewa Cricket Oval, Denton explained that the Honorable Gbolahan Olusegun Yishawu sponsored cricket league has 35 matches left in Division 1 and five more games in Division 2 for the completion of the season.

Denton reaffirmed that efforts are in place by the CCC executives to get more financial collaborators to sponsor the proposed Super 4 play-offs but the primary objective is to ensure teams complete the 100 games for both divisions before the commencement of rainy season.

The CCC Chairman also used the occasion to thank participating teams, umpires not also forgetting players who play for different clubs but hail from Ghana, India and Pakistan which reaffirms the fact that Lagos league is the best in West Africa.

‘’We are proud to say that the Yishawu CCC League is not only the reservoir from which players are selected to represent Nigeria’s men senior national cricket team- The Yellow Greens but also best in West Africa’’.

He noted that they are just one year into the administration that at the end of our two-year tenure people would be proud of the level they’ve taken club cricket to in Nigeria.

