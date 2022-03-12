Abia APC Mourns as Late Chairman is Buried Amid Tributes

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia



High profile politicians, church leaders and professionals yesterday paid glowing tributes to the late chairman of Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Enyinnaya Harbour as his remains were laid to rest.

Harbour, who died on December 8, 2021, aged 57 shortly after he was elected party chairman, was mourned by a huge crowd of people from diverse groups that gathered at Aro Ajatakiri community in Ikwuano Local Government of Abia State.

The funeral service which was conducted by the Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel) Ihie Ndume Ibeku, Umuahia, roused the sleepy community which had not witnessed such a huge crowd of mourners from across the nation.

Leading the outpouring of tributes, the Leader of Abia APC, Chief Ikechi Emenike said that Harbour was not in the mould of a typical Nigerian politician as he was decent, straightforward with a high sense of integrity and loyalty.

He said that the death of the party chairman was a huge loss to the party, saying, “We share a huge sense of loss with the family.”

Emenike recalled that the late party chairman had been his trusted political associate for over a decade and was his campaign director general in 2007.

According to him, Harbour has a burning desire for the development of Abia State and was fully committed to the struggle to free Abia from the hands of despoilers.

He vowed that the party would intensify the struggle which the late party chairman believed in, assuring that “the development that has been eluding Abia would surely come to pass.”

The state Pastor of Winners Chapel Umuahia, Nwagu Okenwa in his sermon, said that “Harbour was at right with God by the time he went to keep the inevitable appointment.”

He said that “life is not a function of duration but the impact you make”, adding that the burial ceremony presents an opportunity for people to reflect and change the way we’re living our lives.”

“Let your good life shine out so that people can see it and give glory to your father in heaven,” the cleric added.

Chief Okosisi Harbour, the cousin of the deceased, said that the family and the entire Ajatakiri community were in deep sorrow, lamenting that “our hearts are bleeding”.

He noted that his late cousin was generous and charitable, following in the footsteps of his father, who was the first engineer in their community.

