A Bottle Too Many Kills

ROAD SAFETY BY Jonas Agwu

As we gradually count down to the end of the first quarter of 2022, I must confess that I am worried over the trend of road traffic crashes and deaths. Just this morning, I received the sad news of the death of a young medical doctor killed by a hit and run driver who did not even stop to offer a helping hand to save the precious life cut short by a driver’s mistake. Remember I shared with you the numerous crashes and deaths along the Zaria- Kano road which has become worrisome and prompted the Federal Road Safety Corps to deploy Radar Guns to checkmate this ugly trend.

The trend of these crashes and deaths calls for us all to ponder on our driving behavior. We also need to ponder on other tragedies and deaths as well as injuries through road traffic crashes in other parts of the country which were all avoidable. To guide your thoughts please allow me to share a joke I once shared on this page. The joke tells the story of a man ( steve olufemi sodiya,aka, OJJ-omuti jati jati) who after having a drink too many at night left his car quietly behind at the party because he knew drunk driving was dangerous. He therefore took a taxi. While on his way in the taxi, his friends from the party phoned him and asked, where he had gone? He replied that having drank a bit too much, he left his car behind and took a cab home. His astonished friends shouted, but the party is in your house…which house did you go? Where are you now?

This hilarious but lifesaving message which got my ribs cracked due to too much laughter was forwarded by two friends simultaneously. I do not know the creative mind behind this message but I bet you it hilariously captures the message of all seasons and the need for people to drink responsibly. It reminds me daily of what people do in the name of clubbing and having fun. It also brings to my mind the death of five young men last year in a road traffic crash in the Federal Capital Territory after having a bottle too many and choosing to drive in that state.

As we prepare for the coming Easter and Sallah festivities, I cannot find a better topic to discuss but to dwell on the past time of drinking and indulging in driving rather than engaging a designated driver as a safe practice. If you cast your mind on the joke shared which is no doubt the vintage work of a crazy creative mind you will know how we act under the influence. This is why I will urge you to spare time and rethink your driving habits this year. Driving you must remember is a serious occupation which demands total concentration.

Driving is said to be the most dangerous of all human activities. A recent World Health Organisation study shows that 40 to 60 per cent of all injury deaths are attributed to violence. This is particularly so for traffic accidents involving alcohol. Alcohol misuse is usually on the high side this season. So too are drugs, whether legal or illegal.

But do you know that an estimated 25% of those who drive after drinking get involved in accidents which are alcohol induced and that the chances of you being involved in an accident are multiplied 10times and that such accident could be fatal depending on the level of alcohol.

Like alcohol, drugs affect your driving behavior and can lead to some of the following individually, or in combination: slower reactions, which can make you react incorrectly, poor concentration and confused thinking. A driver who drives without concentration is like a mad man with a sharp knife who knows not who his next victim will be. A drugged driver is over confident and has distorted perception of the event and situations around him. He is at risk of taking unnecessary risks which can expose him to unimaginable danger. He also has poor coordination, lacks the composure to put him together in an emergency situation. He is restive and erratic, unable to be in control of his actions as he loses his composure, sometimes feigning ignorance and showing arrogance at the same time. He also has blurred vision, dizziness and severe fatigue Drugs.

