5Five 4Four’s Second Face-Off Night Fight to Hold in March 2022

In anticipation of the sequel of the Face-Off Fight Night series, 5Five 4Four Limited, the producers of The African KnockOut Show, announced the second edition of the fight series, FaceOff Fight Night 2 to hold on the 18th of March 2022 at Eko Hotels and Suites.

Powered by the UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman, the first FaceOff Fight Night was launched in Nigeria on January 7th, 2022, in a star-studded event with celebrities including The African Giant Burna Boy, comedian Bovi, reality TV star Nengi Hampson, DJ Spinall, Olisa Adibua, Wofai Fada, William Uchemba, amongst many others in attendance.

The event which will broadcast live on cable and terrestrial channels across Nigeria and 45 other African countries is sponsored by Legend Extra Stout, Climax Energy Drink, Bet9ja, and ​AIICO Insurance.



UFC Champion, Kamaru Usman, who returned to Nigeria to host Face-Off Fight Night 1 — the first edition of the Martial Mixed Art (MMA) fight series, revealed the vision behind this historic partnership with 5Five 4Four to grow the sport in Africa and provide opportunities for African fighters. He said “I have thought about it over and over on how I can help. How can I go back and create opportunities for children like myself? This is the best way to do that. I was able to run into my amazing partners who had a similar vision as well, and this vision is to create opportunities to be able to get all those kids like myself to change their lives or their families’ lives”. Kamaru went on to affirm that “it’s not just about doing a show, we want to do big things with this event, we want to be able to change the culture. We want to be able to change the way things are right now. We are not only creating those opportunities, but we want to do it for future generations to come.”



FaceOff Fight Nights are a series of high-end MMA events organized by 54 limited and powered by Kamaru Usman aiming to create a new trend of premium activations, merging sports and entertainment in an internationally proven concept, and giving MMA fans an opportunity to watch professional fights live.



For more information, visit www.ako.show and follow @theAKOshow on socials for updates.

Tickets are available on Nairabox – https://events.nairabox.com/event/621bfeef819d0e0eced5ccbc

and Afritickets; https://events.flutterwave.com/1502-faceoff-fight-night-2

