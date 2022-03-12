2023: Edevbie Unfolds Development Blueprint for Delta North

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba





A leading aspirant in the 2023 Delta State gubernatorial race, Olorogun David Edevbie, has held consultations with members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta North senatorial district with some of the party leaders saying that he has made deep impression with his development plans particularly for the district if elected governor.

They concurred with Edevbie’s political camp and teeming admirers that he stood tall as the most competent to consolidate on the gains of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration.

On his vision for effective and sustainable industrialisation of the area, Edevbie said that he will “breathe life into the Asaba and Kwale industrial parks, create a new industrial hub in Ebedei, taking advantage of the 100 hectares of land donated by the people” and use his local and connections in that regard.

The two-time state Finance Commissioner said, “My aim is to spark a beehive of industrial activities in the four points of Delta North, that is Ndokwa, Ukwani, Ika and Aniocha/Oshimili. I am very conversant with the terrain and what is required to improve economic life in the area. Luckily, Delta North is peaceful and with the airport in Asaba, the plan is a quick win.

“I intend to take advantage of the huge natural gas deposits to establish a 500MW power plant to provide 24 hours electricity supply to support the industries, investors and local enterprises. This will lead to greater generation of employment opportunities and wealth creation for the people.”

Still as part of the plan, he said that he would revive and upgrade the Skills Acquisition Centre at Obiaruku to provide robust technical education as well as complete the Obiaruku Township Stadium within one year in office.

The former Principal Secretary to President Umaru Yar’Adua and immediate past Chief of Staff to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa hinted at plans to provide an inner rail system in Asaba to connect Okpanam and the adjoining communities in Aniocha North and South for integrated transportation and development in line with a broader urban renewal programme across the district.

He explained that the development blueprint also included the construction of a coastal road network from Oko in Delta North to Patani in Delta South to connect the riverine communities so as to create greater economic and commercial activities for the people along the River Niger, Ase Creek, Bomadi and Forcados rivers, he assured, adding that he would deploy the Ecological Funds for erosion control in Ika and Aniocha areas, especially in Agbor, Nsukwa, Ugboba, Obomkpa and other erosion prone communities.

He assured of the completion of the Phase 2 Umuebu Road, Eziokpor-Umuachi Road and Bridge, Umusume Bridge and the Ogbe-Asaba Road in Ukwani.

In the Ika axis, Edevbie listed the activation and upgrade of the Umunede/Emuhu Rest Park initiated by Governor Okowa as well the construction of a pedestrian bridge on the Old Lagos-Asaba Road for easier traffic management and safety of residents and road users.

To ensure security of lives, property and investments he promised to “fine-tune the state security architecture to create an enabling environment for businesses.” He promised to provide needed infrastructure for the 181 Battalion of the Nigerian Army at Agbor to beef up security in the area and beyond without delay.

While assuring of his commitment to building on Governor Okowa’s achievements with consolidating programmes refocusing the development trajectory in line with contemporary international standards in institutional operations, Edevbie said that the approach “will be informed and driven by the needs of the generality of the people: youth, women, senior citizens, taxpayers, consumers, workers and investors.”

In their remarks, leaders across the senatorial district expressed confidence in the leadership credentials of Edevbie, noting that his detribalised disposition was not in doubt but clearly evident in his widespread acceptability by the people of the state.

To Hon. Chuka Agboma, Chairman PDP, Ika North-East Local Government Area, there is no doubt that Edevbie would secure an overwhelming victory were the governorship election to be held immediately. “If it were possible for us to vote here and now, you would have won.”

Similarly, PDP Chairman, Ndokwa East, Chief Vincent Osilonya said, “We have no doubt that Olorogun David Edevbie has the qualification and experience to deliver on the job and bring more development to our people.”

A party chieftain in Ndokwa Federal constituency, Chief Godwin Ossai, observed, “Olorogun David Edevbie is a sincere, easily accessible and prolific administrator, and definitely has the capacity to work. He is a man of integrity, down-to-earth and extremely detribalised; and, we know that he means to do the things he has promised to do to modernise and industrialise our state for the benefit of everybody.”

For Prince Mike Okwufulueze, PDP Chairman, Aniocha South, “Money or no money, people are happy with Edevbie. He knows and has all it takes to govern Delta State. Olorogun David Edevbie is a systems man that simply knows it all. His CV and work experience are intimidating. Above all, he has demonstrated deep knowledge of the terrain and communities, which leaves no one in doubt. We know he has the capacity, God Almighty let Governor Okowa favour Edevbie in this race to Dennis Osadebey House in 2023.”

