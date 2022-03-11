Zulumoke Oyibo, Kate Winslet, Mo Abudu, Others Recognised In Variety’s Women’s Impact Report 2022



In honour of International Women’s Day, American media company, Variety, is celebrating the accomplishments of showbiz women around the world.

Among the list of women recognised is Nigeria’s own Zulumoke Oyibo – co-founder of leading production company, Inkblot Productions.



According to Variety, “The women saluted here include Oscar and Emmy winners, as well as streaming executives and producers creating entertainment for audiences from South Korea and the United Kingdom and beyond. In this report, they share their remarkable accomplishments as well as goals for global creative women in the future.”



The women on this list were chosen for their roles in keeping the entertainment business thriving, through online innovations, launching compelling content on any and all viewing platforms, championing artists and new voices coming up through the ranks.



Variety noted that Oyibo has produced “two of the three highest-grossing Nigerian films of all time, and along with a commission for a Netflix original series, the company last year became the first African studio to sign a pact with Amazon Prime Video.”



While expressing her delight at the recognition, Zulumoke affirmed that “We have so much more to tell.

“When the emails came in requesting a feature interview for Variety magazine… THE @variety …I went for a long walk. I think I’m still walking” Zulumoke shared on her Instagram page on Friday the 11th of March, celebrating the recognition. “Forever grateful for @nazonuzo and @damola555,” she wrote, thanking the other co-founders of Inkblot Productions, Chinaza Onuzo and Damola Ademola.



Oyibo is a top billing box office film producer and one of the most influential people in the Nigerian Film industry. The co-founder of Inkblot Productions, her films, The Arbitration and The Wedding Party were showcased at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2016 with The Wedding Party holding the past record for the highest-grossing Nollywood film in Nigerian history. Zulumoke has produced and executive produced over 20 award-winning films since her first feature in 2015, all of which are top 10 rated on the year of release and contribute to her worldwide theatrical grosses of over N1.5 billion as of 2021.



Other Nigerians who made the list are Founder and CEO at EbonyLife Media, Mo Abudu; and Google Director for West Africa, Juliet Ehimuan. Oscar-winning actresses, Kate Winslet and Penelope Cruz; WarnerMedia EMEA and Asia President, Priya Dogra; British actress, Ruth Negga; and Founder of MOBO Awards, Kanya Kings are among some of the women recognised in the power list.

