Tension in Ondo Community Over Plan to Install Parallel Monarch

Fidelis David in Akure

Palpable tension has gripped Agbeja community in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State over the plan to install a parallel traditional ruler in the community.

THISDAY gathered that the Deji of Akureland, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade, had 10 years ago installed Sunday Ijalana as the traditional head of Agbeja community, while the Oloba of Oba-Ile, Oba Joseph Agunbiade also consented by installing him as the head of the same community.

However, the plan to install Mr. Sunday Fayehun as another traditional ruler of the same rural community after 10 years after Ijalana was installed was causing tension in Agbeja and other neighbouring communities in the local government as rival monarchs are planning a showdown over the installation fixed for today (Friday).

Ijalana, in a petition to the Inspector General of Police by his lawyer, Mr. Richard Alomore, alleged that one Sunday Fayeun, Aina Kikiowo, Saka Oluwayemi, Olamide Omole (Osuloye), and their thugs were on the verge of causing a bloodbath in the community as a result, illegally selling of lands with forged receipt of Arora family.

Ijalana alleged that Fayeun and others falsely claimed to be head of the Arowa family and unlawfully evicted lawful occupants from their land with the assistance of hired thugs in the Agbeja community.

The traditional ruler said that a judgment in suit No: AK/150/2013 said Fayeun was adjudged to be a non-member of the Arora family and has no legal right to the community.

It was also alleged that the community is currently bereft of peace, law, and order as Fayeun employed machinery of thugs to evict lawful occupants from their lands.

The petition read: “Sunday Fayeun and coconspirators were falsely disseminating and publicising information that he had been removed by Oba J.O. Agunbiade, the Oloba of Oba-Ile, and that he has been appointed by Oloba of Oba-Ile as the new Olu of Ageja community.”

The petitioner called on the police authorities to wade into the matter by arresting of Mr. Sunday Fayeun and his accomplices in another forestall any further act capable of disrupting the peace in the Agbeja community.

He also urged the police to conduct a discreet investigation into the allegations and prosecute the culprits.

