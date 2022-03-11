Taeillo Harps on Modeling of Digital Commerce in Africa

Emma Okonji

Taeillo, a tech enabled contemporary furniture and lifestyle company in Lagos, has stressed the need for organisations to focus more on modeling of digital commerce in Africa, using emerging technology solutions.

The company gave the advise during a panel discussion at the just concluded AfricaNXT conference, held at Landmark Event Centre, Lagos, where Taeillo sponsored one of the sessions.

In one of the panel sessions that discussed the theme: ‘Next Era of Digital Commerce in Africa and how brands are built through Content and Lifestyle’, the Head of Marketing at Taeillo, Solomon Akinsanya emphasized the impact of digital tools like Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Viral-worthy and strategic content for growth and user acquisition for brands within and across Africa.

According to him, in recent times, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, successful brands across the world have, and are still investing heavily in digital alternatives to improve user experience, brand positioning and increase revenue.

Also Speaking at the session, Head, Partnerships at Invest Bamboo, Oge Okonkwo, said undoubtedly, digital tools have influenced expansion plans, since its launch 2020, when COVID-19 had the world at stand still. She said during that period, people were able to trade in stock from the confines of their homes, adding that content is key for everyone, coupled with the segmented data that accommodates different categories of people such as the Bamboo Breakdown.

The VR AR Association Chapter President, Nigeria, Hammed Arowosegbe, who was also on the panel, spoke about the evolution of digital commerce through the help of AR/VR. According to him, a lot of forward-thinking brands have started to adopt this innovation to make shopping experiences worthwhile for their customers. “Most recently the dynamics of shopping has progressed with innovations like the Metaverse, NFTs, Web 3.0s. So it is beneficial for brands to start having conversations along these lines to secure a spot in the future of digital commerce,” Arowosegbe, adding that brands like Taeillo have adopted and is still working on adopting some of these innovations.

