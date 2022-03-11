PENGASSAN Calls for Women Inclusion in Decision Making for National Development

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

In the spirit of the international women’s month, the National President of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), Mr. Festus Osifo, has called for the inclusion of more women at decision-making levels in the country for national development.

Osifo made the call on the sidelines of activities celebrating women in PENGASSAN Gala Night on Thursday in Abuja to commemorate the 2022 International Women’s Day (IWD) celebration.

He said the 2022 theme, ‘Gender equality today for sustainable tomorrow’, couldn’t have come at a better time, noting that without the participation of women in national development, Nigeria’s dreams of rising from socio-political and economic strangulation will be nothing but wishful thinking.

Osifo, who said there is need for more awareness on the part of women as many do not know their rights as enshrined in the constitution, added that the reason for celebrating women in the entire month of March is to beam the searchlight on the achievements and influence of women across various spheres of human endeavours which cannot be forgotten in a hurry.

According to him, “It’s also a day of raising awareness on gender parity, as well as problems faced by women, be it at work or the home front.

“This year’s anniversary is right on the spot as it comes at a time Nigerian women feel discriminated against following the outcome of the National Assembly Constitution Amendment.”

He added that he identifies women as major players and shareholders in policies and programmes affecting the society.

“Though the decisions by the parliamentarians may have gone against them in the event of the constitution review, these women are undeterred and hopeful that their aspirations would see the light of day someday,” he said.

The convener of the Women In PENGASSAN Gala Night, Ms. Faith Usoro, in her speech, said the theme for this year’s International Women’s Day, is quite apt considering the role that women play in nation-building.

She called on women to shun all traces of what she referred to as the pull-her-down syndrome, noting that together in one voice, Nigerian women can make huge impacts.

“However, it’s advisable that women should shun every semblance of pull-her-down syndrome with a view to achieving their collective dream of recognition across all facets,” she said.

