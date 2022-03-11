PDP Holds NEC Meeting Tuesday, 2023 INEC’s Guidelines Top Agenda

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has summoned a meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) for Tuesday, to discuss among other things, how to implement the agenda for the 2023 general election and the guidelines recently released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).



According to a statement by the National Secretary of the party, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, “All members of the National Executive Committee of our great party are invited to the 95th NEC meeting scheduled as follows:



“Date: Tuesday March 15, 2022; Venue: NEC Hall PDP National Hqs., Wadata Plaza, Abuja; Time: 2.00pm. All members are enjoined to be in attendance,” the notice stated.



But party sources claimed the main agenda of the NEC was to discuss the election timetable and schedules released by INEC last week.



All political parties have between April 4 and June 3 to conduct and submit the names of their presidential candidates within time specified, the INEC schedule stated.

