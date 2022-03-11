Okhide Promotes Unity, Love in New Solo Show

Yinka Olatunbosun

The artist and educator, Klaranze Okhide is gearing up for a solo exhibition of paintings with the theme, ‘Triumph.’ The week-long show which opens on March 23 at the National Museum, Onikan is a collection of works anchored on the subject matters of unity, nature and love.

“The challenges of our daily struggles sometimes are gloomy, disastrous, frustrating, traumatic,’’ she revealed in an electronic chat. “It is sometimes filled with trying moments. I am using these works to wish the world goodness. To make a clarion call for peace amidst war, for love amidst hatred, for charity amidst want. A call for positive change. To be human means to be sensitive, reflective, positive, creative, constructive and provide. Outside these virtues, we cannot lay claim to our humanity but have chosen the path of savagery and barbarism. When we no longer respect the next person’s rights, we pay deaf ears to nature’s cry for humanity, the sound of guns banging out in cold winter Ukraine. The whole world cries in one voice, Peace. Our humanity must triumph beyond our present challenge of poverty, injustice, oppression and aggression,’’ she said.

Born Clara Nze, Klaranze draws inspiration from everyday life, creating art through diverse mediums as she promotes art at workshops, seminars, school art competitions and exhibitions.

After her formal training at the prestigious Auchi Art School (1999), she obtained a post-graduate diploma in Education at the University of Abuja (2003). After her marriage, she became known as Klaranze Okhide. She has won several awards and prizes including the International Red Cross society Geneva (women and war) in 2000, 2nd place winner at the “Life in my city art Competition 2008” by Alliance Francaise/Rocana,etc. Klaranze is one of the founding members of Female Artists Association of Nigeria (FEAAN) and Society of Nigerian Artists (SNA) Abuja.

