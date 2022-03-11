Obiano Holds Valedictory Exco Meeting, Receives Soludo C’ttee’s Report

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka



Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano yesterday held a valedictory executive council meeting in readiness for his handing over, a week from today.

Obiano also used the opportunity to receive a report of the Prof. Chukwuma Soludo-led Vision 2070 committee.

The Vision 2070 committee had been inaugurated by Obiano on November 20, 2019, with a mandate to produce a report that would ensure the full industrialization of the state before 2070.

Soludo, who is also the Governor-elect, while presenting the report thanked the governor for the opportunity to serve in that capacity.

Talking about the report, Soludo said: “What makes this document outstanding is ownership. This is an Anambra plan rather than a government plan. We made extensive consultations, to come out with this report.The implementation of this report will begin with the coming administration.”

Obiano reassured the people that the transition will be seamless, emphasizing that he will ensure that the incoming administration will not experience any challenge.

Chairman of Anambra State Investment Promotion and Protection Agency (ANSIPPA), Prince Ike Chioke, has expressed confidence in the capability of Soludo to take the state to a higher height.

Chioke, who also held a valedictory meeting of ANSIPPA at the same venue said among all of Obiano’s achievements, the greatest was letting Prof. Soludo succeed him.

“Obiano has many times been humble enough to also say it that he is happy that someone who is better than him will be succeeding him. There is no doubt about the capability of the governor-elect, and we are sure that he is coming to office prepared, and with a clear cut knowledge of what he wants to achieve,” Chioke said.

