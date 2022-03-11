NLC Extends Strike by 7 Days in Niger

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The strike embarked upon by workers in Niger State has been extended by another seven days.

This followed the inability of the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and the 25 local governments to meet the demands of the council workers who were part of the strike.

The state government had earlier agreed to implement part of the demands of the core civil servants when it paid all category of workers the 30% deducted from their salaries in 2020 and pledged to release N200 billion monthly for the payment of gratuities of retired workers on Grade Level 06 and below.

In a letter jointly signed by the state NLC Chairman, Yakubu Garba, and his Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart, Ibrahim Gana, and forwarded to the Head of Service, Hajia Salamatu Abubakar, the NLC directed all its members to continue with the strike from Tuesday, next week, saying it extended the strike “due to inconclusiveness of negotiation between it and Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and the 25 local government chairmen”.

The letter read: “The organised labour expects the Niger State Government will expedite action in ensuring that the ongoing negotiation is concluded and the Ministry of Local Governments and 25 local government council chairmen will demonstrate the needed commitment to resolve the strike demands especially salary payment of local government workers before the expiration of the warning strike window.”

It however warned that failure to act within the stipulated period, “the strike will remain indefinite in line with the earlier notice”.

