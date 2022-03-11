NIPOST e-PIN Outlet Excites JAMB Registrar

The Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Is-haq Oloyede, has expressed satisfaction and excitement at the ease with which registrants are taking advantage of the e-PIN vending outlets of the Nigeria Postal Services (NIPOST).

NIPOST had, since April 2021, announced to the general public, especially the 2021 JAMB prospective candidates, that it had made adequate arrangements to commence the vending of JAMB e-pins as announced by the JAMB Registrar on Thursday, April 8, 2021, in all post offices in Nigeria.

Oloyede, who was on a working visit to Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, to monitor the progress of the exercise, while fielding questions from journalists, hinted that over 500,000 PINS had already being vended.

He disclosed that he was excited with the capacity with which NIPOST was setting the pace for other vendors adding that no other vendor had vended more than 10 per cent of PINs compared with NIPOST’s performance.

“NIPOST has proved to be a worthy and dependable partner. I can only admonish NIPOST to keep up the good job,” Oloyede said.

The e-PIN service is part of NIPOST’s new initiatives towards its renewal as a digital economy compliant agency of the federal government.

NIPOST Postmaster General, Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, said yesterday that the organisation is not relenting in its commitment towards a total renewal for more modern services to Nigerians.

“As you will agree, we have said in the last two years that we are set to reposition NIPOST in line with modern technology and ease of doing business. Last month, we launched the NIPOST Credit card scheme and in a matter of days, we are going to unveil our digital, online logistics services.

“The e-PIN vending is part of the services that are replacing NIPOST old businesses and there are many more in the pipeline,” Adewusi said

