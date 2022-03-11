NIHOTOUR, Canadian High Commission Partner for Nigerian Hospitality, Tourism Professionals

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Nura Sani Kangiwa, has reaffirmed the role of the Institute as a citadel of skill acquisition, capacity development and a job creating avenue for professional practice in tourism and hospitality industry to be reckoned with globally.

According to a statement issued by Ahmed Mohammed Sule, director, Media and Public Relations, NIHOTOUR, and made available to journalists yesterday in Bauchi, the DG made the assertion when he received a delegation of the Canadian High Commission in Nigeria led by Marjorie Lubin, the counsellor for Migration of the Commission.

He said the potency for hospitality and tourism to empower and create jobs cannot be over stressed, noting that the

industry remains the best option as an economic activity sector to revamp the economy of the country and a provider of jobs and employment opportunities for the teeming unemployed in the country.

Kangiwa expressed the readiness of the Institute to partner the Canadian High Commission in skill acquisition training, manpower development as well as job placement opportunity for Nigerian professionals in hospitality and tourism trades willing to take up employment in Canada, stating that the Institute has produced some of the best crops of professionals currently engaged in quality service delivery at all levels and sub sectors of the industry.

Earlier in her address, Lubin stated that they were at the NIHOTOUR headquarters to solicit for the support and collaboration of the Institute in the commission’s efforts at helping Nigerian migrants secure available job opportunities in the hospitality and tourism industry in Canada.

She said the commission’s choice of NIHOTOUR for collaboration was informed by the Institute’s enviable record of performance as a reputable federal agency in the provision of high quality skill acquisition training in hospitality and tourism trades of global reckoning.

Lubin stated that quite a number of reputable and recognised organisations exist in Canada that have approached the commission seeking the services of highly trained and skilled Nigerian personnel in hospitality and tourism trades, saying the commission believes NIHOTOUR is the best contact point in the country to offer the search services for such professionals in the industry especially as the custodian and coordinator of the hospitality and tourism sector skills council of Nigeria.

