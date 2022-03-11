‘Nigeria’s Routine Immunisation Rising despite COVID-19’

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

National Primary HealthCare Development Agency (NPHCDA) has said the country’s routine immunisation has continued to make progress in spite of disruptions brought about by COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the 2021 Productivity Award/Sendforth ceremony held in Abuja on Thursday, the Executive Director, Dr. Faisal Shuaib said the agency was able to post an incredible performance in the several challenges due to the dedication and hard work of the staff.

Shuaib, who used the occasion to appraise the situation with regards to the country’s immunisation campaign, said that the exercise has recorded continued progress.

He said: “Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, our routine immunization still continued to rise from 33 percent to 71 percent and 63 percent and we will keep going”.

While commending the staff, Shuaib said: “One thing that all of these guys have thought me is the value of working together, appreciating people. Sometimes in the work that we do, I know that I like to get results and I drive people to produce this results and sometimes in the middle of the of the night, I wonder if I ever take enough steps back to say thank you for the incredible work that you are doing. Today, I want to say thank you very much.

“When COVID-19 hit Nigeria and we started the vaccination programme, and I showed you that one of the lowest point was when we were invited to the national assembly and a number of legislators told me to my face that NPHCDA does not have the capacity to deliver COVID-19 vaccination.

“Despite all of the examples that I gave about how well we worked together to eradicate wild polio virus. They said no, this one is different. Nobody gave us a chance to deliver on COVID-19. Nobody gave us a chance to be do best COVID-19 programme all across Africa,” he said.

