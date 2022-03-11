Nigeria- Ireland Trade and Investment Summit to Hold in Dublin

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Arrangements are in top gear to host the Nigeria-Ireland Trade and Investment Summit in Dublin, Ireland between 30th of June to 2nd of July 2022.

The Ambassador of Nigeria to Ireland, Mrs Ijeoma Obiezu while inaugurating the Local Organising Committee (LOC) saddled with the responsibility of organising the Summit, said the event will attract various streams of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) for both Ireland and Nigeria, and will drive export and boost the Nigerian economy.

Obiezu said the Summit with the theme “Prospering Together through Trade and Investment,” will provide opportunity for policy dialogue, deeping bilateral economic relations, networking between governments and businesses, as well as product exhibitions among others.

She said the key objectives of the Summit would be to foster improved private-sector-led, cross-border trade and investment, showcase investment opportunities in the Nigerian and Irish economies and encourage more Nigerian export to Ireland to reduce trade deficits.

Obiezu stressed that the event will be private-sector driven with strong backing of the Nigerian and Irish government and topics will span all economic sectors to include health, communication, education, manufacturing, agriculture, housing, tourism among others.

The Consultant to the Summit, Sir Chinedu Ogubuike, in his address, said the Summit will bring together key stakeholders on issues of business, trade and investment to brainstorm on how Nigeria can attract more FDI.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

