NFF Announces Daar Communications as Ticket Rights Holder

2022 WORLD CUP PLAYOFFS

The Nigeria Football Federation on Thursday publicly presented Daar Communications PLC (owners of Africa Independent Television and Raypower Radio) as the exclusive ticket rights holder for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 playoff battle between Nigeria and Ghana in Abuja on Tuesday, 29th March 2022.

At a press conference inside the NFF Secretariat in the Federal Capital, NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi said the Daar Communications bade for the right as part of its corporate social responsibility, and the NFF had accepted based on the Federation’s trust and confidence in the broadcast company.

“Since inception of its operations, Daar Communications has consistently shown remarkable love and support for the growth and development of Nigeria football. The ticketing rights awarded to Daar Communications PLC today is a reflection of our confidence in the organization to raise the profile of the game and fill the stadium to the capacity approved by FIFA with passionate fans who will cheer the Super Eagles to victory and on to Qatar 2022.”

Responding, the Group Managing Director of Daar Communications, Mr Tony Anegbe Akiotu said: “The Super Eagles need all the support they can get for this big match. This move is part of our own efforts to re-ignite the passion of Nigerians in the National Team and Nigeria Football generally. Getting fans into the stadium, building up their excitement and anticipation in a unique way and finally getting them to unleash their energy in support of the Eagles is our over-riding primary objective.”

Nigeria take the pitch against Ghana as from 6pm on Tuesday, 29th Marchin what will be the reverse leg of a final round of qualification campaign for a ticket at the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals. Both teams will in the process write another note in the two countries’ 71-year football rivalry, during which 58 matches would have been played before the day.

The encounter will also be the first time in seven years and five months since the Eagles last played at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium. That was in October 2014, in a 3-1 win over Sudan in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match.

