NCS NIIT to Counter Illicit Importation of Weapons, Boost Trade Flow

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has reiterated that the imminent introduction of the Non-Intrusive Inspection Technology (NIIT) at the nation’s port is primarily aimed at enhancing national security.

Also, the service said that the system was designed to improve trade for compliant stakeholders with necessary customs process the opportunity to avoid unnecessary deumorage.

Similarly, NCS emphasized that when fully implemented, the NCS would be in position to utilize the scanner to improve operation in line with the 21st century ease of doing business.

Addressing stakeholders at the NCS Apapa Command in Lagos, the Assistant Comptroller, ICT modernisation, Saidu Galadima, assured those present that the new technology would facilitate trade, reduce human contacts, save time, thereby promoting ease of doing business, and called for the cooperation of the importers and customs agents.

According to him, the gathering was to intimate all the various stakeholders with the Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) of the NIIT so that “both parties can be prepared in anticipation of the launch.”

He noted that on behalf of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), the sensitization was very key to the success of the NIIT.

“The management of the NCS directed us to come here to sensitize you on the SOP flow on how the scanning operation will work. It is very important that we sensitize you, carry you along, have your buy-in to realize the benefit therein in this technology.

“By the time the comptroller NIIT takes you through the flow, you will appreciate the beauty therein in the flow and the whole essence is geared toward trade facilitating,” he started.

Galadima, who hinted the success of the NIIT to the compliance of traders we will celebrate, said, “if you are compliant enough you are not going to have any contact with custom officer, if you are compliant enough the image analyst will be fine and your cargo will be released as you do not need to go to custom office.

“But then we are here to put you through on how it is going to work; your questions, observation is welcome, because your feedback is very critical.

So we need your feedback in order to go back and review our protocol.”

He warned that non-compliance traders would pay more when they are found to be undermining the service, noting that the “NICIS II risk engine will profile compliant traders over time.”

Explaining the SOP flow of the NCS NIIT, the Deputy Comptroller of Customs, ICT, Paul Ekpenyong, noted that critical component of the NIIT includes shipping companies and terminal operators, NCS, declarants-Agents and Importers, Image analyst, scanner manager and recheck officers.

