NCC Trains Nigerian Women on Digital Entrepreneurship





Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) has stated that it has trained a lot of Nigerian women on digital entrepreneurship across the country.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the commission, Professor Umar Garba Dambatta, disclosed this at a public lecture to mark this year’s International Women Day, held in Kano at Mambayya House yesterday.

Dambatta said so far two batches of women had been trained on how to develop applications to market their small-scale businesses.

According to him, the training had given opportunities to the women to develop apps to sell their products and services using the knowledge they acquired during the sessions.

The Executive Vice Chairman also disposed of a set of computers and other accessories that were given to the beneficiaries, aimed at using the equipment to improve their socioeconomic life.

He added that the sum of N20, 000 grant was also disbursed to the beneficiaries as a startup capital.

Dambatta said the commission is also monitoring the beneficiaries to ensure that they put what they have learnt into practice, expressing delight that “they are performing wonderfully well.”

He noted that International Women Day ought to have been celebrated throughout the year in view of the tremendous contributions of women toward the development of the society.

According to him, at NCC, women had been enjoying great consideration, disclosing that the commission had three women directors.

“Whenever I give an assignment to a female staff, she delivers it diligently on time,” Dambatta said, disclosing that women had constituted a large percentage of the workforce in the NCC, and “they get all the protection they deserve and the chance for contribution towards the progress of the commission.

“I heartily congratulate women because they deserve to be congratulated, appreciated and applauded. They are everywhere. In my commission, NCC, we have three female directors.

“A large parentage of the workforce in NCC is women. They get all the protection they deserve and the chance to contribute towards the progress of the commission.”

