LASU Upgrades Certificate with Instant Verification Feature



Emma Okonji

The Lagos State University (LASU), has upgraded the university’s certificate for graduating

students with instant verification feature.

With the upgrade, the certificate for graduates of the 25th convocation and beyond will now

carry a very unique addition, by way of an instant verification feature.



The need to upgrade the certificate, based on the intervention by the university’s Department

of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), is to further improve the security of

the university’s certificate and to ease the verification process.

The Acting Director, DICT at LASU, Dr. Toyin Enikuomehin, who disclosed the initiative in a

statement, said with the new feature of the certificate, verification request for certificates

would henceforth need not be sent to LASU, as the technology embedded in the certificate

and it’s photocopies will permit the verification of the document without any compromise in

the verification process life cycle.



He further explained that since security item is ubiquitous, documents could be verified using

a smart phone so that decisions on those wishing to study abroad, and for those seeking

promotion at workplaces, could be reached at real time.

“This initiative is in furtherance of the digitalization project of the University of

Lagos,” Enikuomehin said.



The DR Exams and Record also adds that the old certificates earlier issued without the newly

deployed feature will still have to go through the existing process for conventional certificate

verification as advertised on the LASU website whenever the need for verification arises

On completion of the verification process; if genuine; relevant information on the graduate will

be generated for the verifier to print or save.



LASU’s Registrar acknowledged with thanks, the efforts of the Vice Chancellor of the

University of Lagos, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, to reduce the life cycle of the existing

verification process and minimise complaints received on delayed verification.

