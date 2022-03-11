LASU Upgrades Certificate with Instant Verification Feature

Emma Okonji
The Lagos State University (LASU), has upgraded the university’s certificate for graduating
students with instant verification feature.
With the upgrade, the certificate for graduates of the 25th convocation and beyond will now
carry a very unique addition, by way of an instant verification feature.
The need to upgrade the certificate, based on the intervention by the university’s Department
of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), is to further improve the security of
the university’s certificate and to ease the verification process.
The Acting Director, DICT at LASU, Dr. Toyin Enikuomehin, who disclosed the initiative in a
statement, said with the new feature of the certificate, verification request for certificates
would henceforth need not be sent to LASU, as the technology embedded in the certificate
and it’s photocopies will permit the verification of the document without any compromise in
the verification process life cycle.
He further explained that since security item is ubiquitous, documents could be verified using
a smart phone so that decisions on those wishing to study abroad, and for those seeking
promotion at workplaces, could be reached at real time.
“This initiative is in furtherance of the digitalization project of the University of
Lagos,” Enikuomehin said.
The DR Exams and Record also adds that the old certificates earlier issued without the newly
deployed feature will still have to go through the existing process for conventional certificate
verification as advertised on the LASU website whenever the need for verification arises
On completion of the verification process; if genuine; relevant information on the graduate will
be generated for the verifier to print or save.
LASU’s Registrar acknowledged with thanks, the efforts of the Vice Chancellor of the
University of Lagos, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, to reduce the life cycle of the existing
verification process and minimise complaints received on delayed verification.