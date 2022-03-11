Lagos Suspends NURTW From Parks, Takes Over Operations





Segun James

As the crisis rocking the National Union of Road Transport Workers Union (NURTW) in the state continues to rage, the Lagos State government late yesterday night announced it has suspended the activities of the union in the state.



The Government, in a statement said it has a duty to ensure the safety of lives and property of all Lagosians and visitors, hence there is an urgent need to douse the unnecessary tension generated by the leadership tussle in the NURTW and protect the citizenry from the likely fallout of the situation.



“After considering the provisions of the law, the Government hereby suspends the activities of NURTW, which must cease to operate in all parks and garages in Lagos State. The Government will set up a Committee to immediately take control of the parks and garages. Members of the committee will be key stakeholders in the sector,” the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso said.



According to him, “the Government’s position is premised on its responsibility to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order in all parks and garages in Lagos State.”

