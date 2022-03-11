IWD: Group Encourages More Women into Technology to Break Bias

Rebecca Ejifoma

In commemoration of this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD), a group of women in the tech space has encouraged other women and girls to join the technology space.

The event, which was powered by Duale Ovia and Alex-Adedipe (DOA), pulled female students from six secondary schools across the state. It was on the theme, “Girls in Technology: Breaking the Bias in Technology”.

In her remarks, the CEO of Future Software Resources Ltd, Nkemdilim Bhego, spurred the girl child to embrace technology, adding that they should upgrade their skills.

“Accelerate and dig in. Your skills will speak for you. Without any kind of tech skills, you are not going to be relevant in the next 10 years,” she added.

According to Begho, girls in technology is a laudable initiative. She harped on the importance of why organisations should support getting more women into technology.

“They should inspire young women to want to pursue careers in technology because there are not enough women in technology,” she noted.

As a Digital Transformation and Digital Marketing expert, she implored all women to support initiatives that have been working on technology in the last 10 years with funding so that they can widen their reach.

The Managing Partner of DOA Law firm, Adeleke Alex-Adedipe hinted that although there are a lot of women in technology today, the issue around that is how celebrated these women in technology are.

Apart from that, he continued, we can actually have a lot more women participating in technology. “As they participate, the world should learn to celebrate them, which is the focus and the reason we join every woman and the entire world today to celebrate the IWD.”

At DOA, Alex-Adedipe told newsmen that they decided to call on six schools and have older successful celebrated technology practitioners in Nigeria speak to and encourage them.

“We also make them realise that there is a bright future out there and that together even with the men they can break the bias against women in the world. We need these older women who are being celebrated to encourage the younger girls,” he said.

