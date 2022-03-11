Ilaje Community Women Get Sensitisation on Proper Waste Disposal

Mary Nnah

Atunlo Project recently held a community sensitisation event at the Ilaje community recently in Lagos where women residing in the community were sensitised on the proper ways to dispose waste materials.

The event was well attended by over 80 women who were sensitised on the importance of proper plastic waste disposal, the impact of plastic waste on the environment, the environmental and economic benefits of recycling as well as the opportunities available with recycling and upcycling.

The event started with an opening address by a representative of the US Consulate, Ms. Brianna Olson, who highlighted the importance of preserving the environment.

The Lagos State Waste Management Agency (LAWMA) was ably represented by the Head of Recycling, Mr. Olaseni Ogunlana, while the Head of the National Association of Scraps and Waste Pickers of Nigeria (NASWON), Comrade Friday Oku also graced the occasion.

Six metal waste bins, which were produced with the support of the Nigerian Breweries, were also commissioned at the event and donated to the community.

These bins were very well received by the Palace Secretary who represented the Baale of Ilaje at the event.

The bins will be placed at strategic locations across the community to encourage members to recycle plastic pet bottles.

The initiative was well received by the target beneficiaries as women who engaged in recycling shared their experiences.

They expressed gratitude to the Atunlo Project team for their interest in empowering them with training that would help them create more revenue for themselves and their homes.

